Iran shoots down Israeli drone operated by Azerbaijan violating Iranian airspace

Iranian Forces this morning reportedly shot down a UAV near Parsabad, on the Azerbajian/Iran border. The drone was reportedly an Israeli made IAI Harop
Iranian Forces this morning reportedly shot down a UAV near Parsabad, on the Azerbajian/Iran border. The drone was reportedly an Israeli made IAI Harop Parsabad - Live map of Caucasus news today - Azerbaijan Armenia Georgia incidents - caucasus.liveuamap.com
Iranian Forces this morning reportedly shot down a UAV near Parsabad, on the Azerbajian/Iran border. The drone was reportedly an Israeli made IAI Harop. Explore Caucasus local news alerts & today's headlines geolocated on live map on website or application. Focus on politics, military news and...
caucasus.liveuamap.com