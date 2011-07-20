What's new

Iran shoots down another Turkish/Azarbaijani drone

You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Death Professor Iran admits unintentionally shooting down Ukrainian airliner Iranian Defence Forum 55
M US threatens to retaliate if Iran did shoot down passenger plane killing 176 Middle East & Africa 8
Austin Powers Iran and Qatar backed Ansar Allah shoot down KSA drone with yet undisclosed new missile Middle East & Africa 6
Arminkh On Eve Of 4th Of July Parade US Attempts To Lure Iran Into Shooting Down Another US Plane Iranian Defence Forum 14
Austin Powers Why don't Israel send F-16 and shoot down Iran VIP plane coming in to Damascus? Middle East & Africa 6
asad71 PAF JF-17 Shoots Down UAV from Iran Pakistan Air Force 805
Y Iran shoots down intruding unmanned aerial vehicle Iranian Defence Forum 5
Arminkh Report: Obama Threatened to Shoot Down IAF Iran Strike Iranian Defence Forum 5
IR1907 Breaking : IRGC shoots down Israeli UAV over Iran Middle East & Africa 8
Crypto Iran shoots down unmanned US spy plane Military Forum 1

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top