Iran was hit by covid 19 in mid February, initially Iran reply was bit slow in terms of lock down of the infected city of Qom and its religious sites so the infection spread to nearly all provinces of Iran but latter Iranian leadership and all of its main organizations in different domains have performed outstandingly to control the disease some of the key achievements are listed as under

1 Moblization of whole nation, army Basij, university students, religious students all got mobilised to perform various duties related to this task.

2 Iran is now producing all equipment like testing kits, masks, disinfectives, ventilators etc in mass numbers inside country. Blood plasma and all other treatments are available for patients. Iran has one of the best recovery rate.

3 mosque have become Centers to perform community work. Big factories have started mass producing all required equipment.

4 with smart distancing protocol economic activities are being slowly opened. Millions of payments are made to poor and small businesses.

5 Iran has an excellent health system which has learned a lot during this crisis and it would further shine in the coming times.

