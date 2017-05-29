What's new

Iran seizes South Korean-flagged oil tanker headed for the UAE

Arian

Arian

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 21, 2011
2,381
0
4,615
Location
Germany
Iran on Monday seized a South Korean-flagged oil tanker in the crucial Strait of Hormuz, further escalating tensions in the Middle East between Tehran and the West.
Iran acknowledged the seizure of the MT Hankuk Chemi, alleging “oil pollution” sparked the move. Hours earlier, Tehran had said a South Korean diplomat was due to travel there to negotiate over billions of dollars in its assets now frozen in Seoul.
The boat seizure — which followed an announcement by Iran that it would start enriching uranium to 20% in violation of the nuclear deal — come amid heightened tensions between Iran and the United States in the waning days of President Donald Trump’s term in office.

Satellite data from MarineTraffic.com showed the MT Hankuk Chemi off Bandar Abbas on Monday afternoon, with no explanation as to the change in the vessel’s path. It had been traveling from Jubail, Saudi Arabia, to Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. The ship had been carrying an unknown chemical shipment, according to data-analysis firm Refinitiv.

Calls to South Korea’s Foreign Ministry and the ship’s listed owner, DM Shipping Co. Ltd. of Busan, South Korea, were not immediately answered after business hours Monday. Iran did not acknowledge the vessel’s location.
The United Kingdom Marine Trade Operations, an information exchange overseen by the British royal navy in the region, acknowledged an “interaction” between a merchant vessel and Iranian authorities in the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which 20% of all the world’s oil passes.
As a result, the UKMTO said the merchant vessel made an “alteration of course” north into Iran’s territorial waters.
Cmdr. Rebecca Rebarich, a spokeswoman for the US Navy’s 5th Fleet, said authorities there were aware and monitoring the situation.
Ambrey, a British security firm, reported the incident as an apparent seizure. Dryad Global, another maritime security firm, said the ship’s crew was 23 sailors from Indonesia and Myanmar.
Iran’s announcement coincides with the anniversary of the US drone strike killing Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad last year. That attack later saw Iran retaliate by launching a ballistic missile strike, injuring dozens of US troops in Iraq. Tehran also accidentally shot down a Ukrainian passenger jet that night, killing all 176 people on board.
As the anniversary approached, the US has sent B-52 bombers flying over the region and sent a nuclear-powered submarine into the Persian Gulf.

On Thursday, sailors discovered a limpet mine on a tanker in the Persian Gulf off Iraq near the Iranian border as it prepared to transfer fuel to another tanker owned by a company traded on the New York Stock Exchange. No one has claimed responsibility for the mining, though it comes after a series of similar attacks in 2019 near the Strait of Hormuz that the U.S. Navy blamed on Iran. Tehran denied being involved.

In November, an Iranian scientist who founded the country’s military nuclear program two decades earlier was killed in an attack Tehran blames on Israel.

Source: Times of Israel
 
Last edited:
Hormuz

Hormuz

FULL MEMBER
Jul 14, 2020
214
0
386
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Germany
aziqbal said:
breaking environmental regulations?

has anyone seen the smog over Tehran?
Click to expand...
trolls start again what does have south korea or uae to do with you guys? i don't know why you members waiting for a event happening and start writing none sense things here.
it's not for you to decide if they broke envirement regulations or not. even if the IRGC did it for fun it's not your business.
 
Arian

Arian

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 21, 2011
2,381
0
4,615
Location
Germany
aziqbal said:
breaking environmental regulations?

has anyone seen the smog over Tehran?
Click to expand...
Have you seen the smog over Islamabad?
And unlike Tehran where an AQI of over 150 is so high that causes mass panic and media coverage, that's called a normal day in Islamabad. Not to mention cities like Bahawalpur in Punjab that basically should be completely shut down and evacuated.
 
Arian

Arian

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 21, 2011
2,381
0
4,615
Location
Germany
KurtisBrian said:
Now the Korean populace, who were once neutral on Iran, will hate Iran.
Click to expand...
And we can't care less about that.
South Korea should pay its 8 billion dollar debt to Iran or more incidents like this will follow. Plus, North Korea is our ally. We can mess with South Korea in exchange for nuclear and missile technology from them.
 
Hormuz

Hormuz

FULL MEMBER
Jul 14, 2020
214
0
386
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Germany
KurtisBrian said:
Now the Korean populace, who were once neutral on Iran, will hate Iran.
Click to expand...
they weren't neutral at all.
1. they owe Iran money from buying oil.
2. south korea is a u.s. vassel state, if they where neutral they still would buy Iranian oil.
3. they sanctioned us in 2010
4. all south korean companies went out from Iran in 2009 due u.s. pressure

this called neutral to you?
 
aziqbal

aziqbal

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Aug 26, 2010
2,352
9
4,536
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Arian said:
Have you seen the smog over Islamabad?
And unlike Tehran where an AQI of over 150 is so high that causes mass panic and media coverage, that's called a normal day in Islamabad. Not to mention cities like Bahawalpur in Punjab that basically should be completely shut down and evacuated.
Click to expand...
but Pakistan never sized any oil tanker in Persian Gulf?

I am not anti-Iran you can see my history but goodness sake you dont have to defend every single thing your government does

dont you think this is a bit reckless?
 
