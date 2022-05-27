What's new

Iran seized two Greek tankers in response of seizure of iranian tanker by USA + Greece.

D

drmeson

FULL MEMBER
Sep 2, 2016
855
0
1,577
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Russian Federation
Told ya

Xerxes-the-Great-in-the-film-300-Ref-8.jpg
 
lastofthepatriots

lastofthepatriots

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 16, 2015
8,609
-21
17,047
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
When being an Amreeki lap dog goes wrong. :lol:

We have a saying in Urdu ‘Shah se ziyada shah ka wafaa-daar’. It translates to being more loyal to the Shah than the shah himself.

I guess that’s the price greeks had to pay for being Amreeki bitch. :lol:
 
QWECXZ

QWECXZ

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 28, 2010
2,658
-3
4,523
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Beautiful
If Turkey has sanctions on Greece, we can sell them the Greek purchased oil at a discount.
 
D

drmeson

FULL MEMBER
Sep 2, 2016
855
0
1,577
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Russian Federation
lastofthepatriots said:
When being an Amreeki lap dog goes wrong. :lol:

We have a saying in Urdu ‘Shah se ziyada shah ka wafaa-daar’. It translates to being more loyal to the Shah than the shah himself.

I guess that’s the price greeks had to pay for being Amreeki bitch. :lol:
Click to expand...

I was betting it with my colleagues that something like this will soon happen the moment we heard of Greek cheap act with Iranian ship.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 8, Members: 4, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

dBSPL
Iranian-flagged oil tanker seized at Greece
2 3
Replies
38
Views
649
Foinikas
Foinikas
D
IRGC releases more videos of US backdown
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
133
Views
9K
Pakistan Space Agency
Pakistan Space Agency
Viet
Officials tell AP that Iran seized Vietnamese oil tanker
2
Replies
17
Views
998
AViet
A
alex pitters
Iran, Russia, China start war games to counter ‘maritime piracy’
Replies
4
Views
396
REhorror
R
D
Tanker carrying stolen Iranian oil released
Replies
2
Views
380
Darius77
D

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom