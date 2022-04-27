Iran seeks to expand its military cooperation with China​

What's new

Iran’s state media say President Ebrahim Raisi expressed his government's desire for closer cooperation with China during a visit to Tehran by the Chinese defense minister
ByThe Associated Press
April 27, 2022, 9:26 PM

TEHRAN, Iran -- Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi expressed Wednesday his government’s desire for closer cooperation with China in remarks made during a visit by the Chinese defense minister, state media reported.

According to the report, Raisi told China’s Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe that Tehran sees its ties with Beijing as strategic. Closer cooperation would serve to confront what the Iranian president described as U.S. unilateralism as talks to revive Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers have stalled.

“Confronting unilateralism and creating stability and order is possible through cooperation of independent and like-minded powers,” Raisi was quoted as saying.

Wei in turn said improving ties between Iran and China would provide security, “particularly in the current critical and tense situation.”

Wei also met with his Iranian counterpart, Gen. Mohammad Reza Ashtinai, and reportedly invited him to visit China, as well as with other Iranian military officials.

The official IRNA news agency quoted Ashtiani as assailing U.S. military presence in the Middle East and elsewhere, claiming that “wherever the U.S. has had military presence, it has created waves of insecurity, instability, rifts, pessimism, war, destruction and displacement.”

Wei said his visit was aimed at “improving the strategic defense cooperation” between Iran and China — cooperation that he said would have a “remarkable” impact in defusing unilateralism and fighting terrorism.

Iran and China have increased their military ties in recent years, with their navies visiting each other’s ports and holding joint naval drills in the Indian Ocean.

In 2021, Iran and China signed a 25-year strategic cooperation agreement that covered a variety of economic activities from oil and mining to promoting industrial activity in Iran, as well as transportation and agricultural collaborations.

China is a signatory to the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, along with Russia, Britain, France and Germany.

abcnews.go.com

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – The defense ministers of Iran and China blamed the US government’s unilateral measures for the spread of insecurity and instability in the world, and weighed plans for closer military and defense cooperation between Tehran and Beijing.​

Highlighting Iran’s policy of developing ties with the neighboring and Asian states, Ashtiani said the “strategic and important” cooperation between Iran and China has its roots in their historical and civilizational relations and their common views on international developments.

Describing the West’s expansionist and supremacist policies as the root cause of growing security crises in the world, the Iranian defense minister stressed the need to counter the US’ hegemony in the world by empowering multilateralism.


Iran, China Decry American Unilateralism - Politics news - Tasnim News Agency

