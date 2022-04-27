Iran seeks to expand its military cooperation with China​

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – The defense ministers of Iran and China blamed the US government’s unilateral measures for the spread of insecurity and instability in the world, and weighed plans for closer military and defense cooperation between Tehran and Beijing.​

Iran, China Decry American Unilateralism - Politics news - Tasnim News Agency

Highlighting Iran’s policy of developing ties with the neighboring and Asian states, Ashtiani said the “strategic and important” cooperation between Iran and China has its roots in their historical and civilizational relations and their common views on international developments.Describing the West’s expansionist and supremacist policies as the root cause of growing security crises in the world, the Iranian defense minister stressed the need to counter the US’ hegemony in the world by empowering multilateralism.