Iran says U.S. military bases in region within reach of Iranian missiles

Xinhua, September 16, 2019Adjust font size:TEHRAN, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) -- A top commander of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said Sunday that the U.S. military bases in the region are within reach of Iranian missiles, Press TV reported."In addition to the U.S. bases in the region, we have all their vessels, including aircraft carriers and warships, under fire of our missiles to a radius of 2,000 km, and are constantly monitoring them," Amir Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the IRGC's Aerospace Division, said."They (Americans) thought that they could get out of our range of (missile) fire if they stand 400 km away (from Iran's territorial waters). However, no matter where they are, if a conflict is ignited, their warships will be the first to be targeted by our fire," Hajizadeh was quoted as saying.He said that Iran is "always ready for a great war" with the United States.Hajizadeh also referred to shooting down of an "intruding" American spy drone by Iran's air defense forces over the country's southern waters in June, saying it was done in