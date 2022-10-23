What's new

Iran says to export 40 homegrown gas turbines to Russia

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 15, 2017
25,529
-71
12,547
Country
Canada
Location
Canada

Iran says to export 40 homegrown gas turbines to Russia

Iran says to export 40 homegrown gas turbines to Russia-
english.news.cn

TEHRAN, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- Iran has signed a contract with Russia to export 40 homegrown gas turbines to the country, Shana News Agency affiliated to the Iranian oil ministry reported Sunday.

Iran is now capable of meeting 85 percent of its domestic needs for gas equipment and facilities, and its gas production has doubled despite the severe U.S. sanctions, Shana quoted Reza Noshadi, head of Iran Gas Engineering and Development Company, as saying.

Iran and Russia have in recent years expanded their cooperation in different areas.

In July, the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding, according to which Russia is expected to invest about 40 billion U.S. dollars in Iran's petroleum industry, Shana reported.

In late July, Governor of the Central Bank of Iran Ali Salehabadi announced that the Tehran Stock Exchange had launched the rial-ruble trading, official news agency IRNA reported.

About a month later, he said Tehran and Moscow will expand the use of national currencies in transactions to other areas of bilateral trade, semi-official Fars News Agency reported.

In late August, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Russia and Iran are finalizing a comprehensive document on their cooperation.

"We are satisfied with the way our bilateral relations are developing. They are reaching a new qualitative level, which will be fixed in a large agreement between the two countries," Lavrov said at a joint briefing following his meeting with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Moscow.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Shapur Zol Aktaf
$40 bln Investment Deal Signed between Iran’s NIOC, Russia’s Gazprom
Replies
0
Views
380
Shapur Zol Aktaf
Shapur Zol Aktaf
aryobarzan
Iran to replace Germany as the suppliers of Gas turbines to Russia
2 3
Replies
40
Views
2K
Abdul Rehman Majeed
A
Muhammed45
Exclusive: Russia's Gazprom tells European buyers gas supply halt beyond its control
Replies
2
Views
349
Bengal71
Bengal71
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Is China reexporting Russian gas to Europe?
Replies
2
Views
381
kankan326
kankan326
dBSPL
Iranian Minister Javad Owji: Iran has high capacity to supply gas to Europe
Replies
10
Views
738
Hack-Hook
Hack-Hook

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom