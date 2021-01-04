What's new

Iran says it will not reverse nuclear steps before US sanctions are lifted

PeaceGen

PeaceGen

Iran says it will not reverse nuclear steps before US sanctions are lifted
Reuters
Tehran will not accept US demands that it reverse an acceleration of its nuclear program before Washington lifts sanctions, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday.
The demand “is not practical and will not happen”, he said at a joint news conference in Istanbul with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.
The new administration of US President Joe Biden has said Tehran must resume compliance with curbs on its nuclear activity under the world powers’ 2015 deal before it can rejoin the pact.
Iran breached the terms of the accord in a step-by-step response to the decision by Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump to abandon the deal in 2018 and reimpose sanctions on Tehran.
Earlier this month, Iran resumed enriching uranium to 20% at its underground Fordow nuclear plant — a level it achieved before the accord.
However, Iran has said it can quickly reverse those violations if US sanctions are removed.

Middle-East
Mohammad Javad Zarif
Iran
US
Iran can not pretend to be a good, benign, actor in the world while it is actively developing ICBMs and hosts a regional militant network which engages in strikes outside of Iran's borders.
In my opinion, any new deal with Iran, any deal that must be reached *before* sanctions are lifted (instead of increased over time), *must* include these elements to a degree whereby Iran focuses exclusively on peaceful technology and (foreign) policies.
 
Arian

Arian

PeaceGen said:
In my opinion, any new deal with Iran, any deal that must be reached *before* sanctions are lifted (instead of increased over time), *must* include these elements to a degree whereby Iran focuses exclusively on peaceful technology and (foreign) policies.
I'm sorry, but who asked your opinion?
And increase the sanctions if you can. You're done. You can do nothing that you haven't already done. You can just sit and watch how things will develop in the region without you. Atta boys.
 
hussain0216

hussain0216

Times have changed

Nations independence is important

A constant submission to the whims of a bias, belligerent U.S + allies has caused chaos in the world

These nations are utter hypocrites and nations like Iran cannot submit to some kingly decree from Western nations everytime they get a itch in their ***

This nuclear deal especially has been destroyed by American dumbfukerry and trump and it is the US that will have to prove it is worthy of trust
 
Aramagedon

Aramagedon

Arian said:
I'm sorry, but who asked your opinion?
And increase the sanctions if you can. You're done. You can do nothing that you haven't already done. You can just sit and watch how things will develop in the region without you. Atta boys.
He is a dumb noone.
 
PeaceGen

PeaceGen

with all due respect for your stupid pride here, Iran has betrayed the nuclear deal by developing ICBMs and expanding it's regional "influence" (hint : terror strikes and military strikes by militant groups powered by Iranian conventional weapons, which they bought with money from the iran nuclear deal).

it is NOT too much to ask a country to actually behave peacefully.

and i can only hope there's more we can do on the sanctions fronts. but i have a gut feeling there will be.
 
H. Dawary

H. Dawary

Can Iran not see the writing on the wall? They are preparing to attack Iran.

The problem is that Iran is a sitting duck and allowing tensions to rise. It needs to make a declaration, an ultimatum, so at least history will be on its side.
 
Dariush the Great

Dariush the Great

PeaceGen said:
with all due respect for your stupid pride here, Iran has betrayed the nuclear deal by developing ICBMs and expanding it's regional "influence" (hint : terror strikes and military strikes by militant groups powered by Iranian conventional weapons, which they bought with money from the iran nuclear deal).

it is NOT too much to ask a country to actually behave peacefully.

and i can only hope there's more we can do on the sanctions fronts. but i have a gut feeling there will be.
Yeah but you got a problem here my friend. Those that ask Iran to ''behave peacefully'' are basically war criminals. Iran will not listen to double standards. So sorry.

And what else is left to sanction ? Iranian fishing ministry ?
H. Dawary said:
Can Iran not see the writing on the wall? They are preparing to attack Iran.

The problem is that Iran is a sitting duck and allowing tensions to rise. It needs to make a declaration, an ultimatum, so at least history will be on its side.
Parliament gave a 21th February deadline. If US does not lift sanctions immediately Iran will enrich uranium up to the breakout capacity.
 
Arian

Arian

PeaceGen said:
with all due respect for your stupid pride here, Iran has betrayed the nuclear deal by developing ICBMs and expanding it's regional "influence" (hint : terror strikes and military strikes by militant groups powered by Iranian conventional weapons, which they bought with money from the iran nuclear deal).

it is NOT too much to ask a country to actually behave peacefully.

and i can only hope there's more we can do on the sanctions fronts. but i have a gut feeling there will be.
It's funny that you call others stupid when you don't know that the JCPOA never talked about Iran's missiles, let alone ICBMs. The full-text of the JCPOA is available online. Read it if you're not as dumb as people think you are and you will not find even one line about Iran's missiles in it.

As I said, you're done. The best you can do now is to find a way that the European race doesn't go extinct by 2060. The rest of international matters are too big for you guys at the moment.
 
Dariush the Great

Dariush the Great

Arian said:
It's funny that you call others stupid when you don't know that the JCPOA never talked about Iran's missiles, let alone ICBMs. The full-text of the JCPOA is available online. Read it if you're not as dumb as people think you are and you will not find even one line about Iran's missiles in it.

As I said, you're done. The best you can do now is to find a way that the European race doesn't go extinct by 2060. The rest of international matters are too big for you guys at the moment.
Be careful, he does not care about JCPOA or the details associated with it. He just wants Iran to submit to the West.
 
Arian

Arian

H. Dawary said:
Can Iran not see the writing on the wall? They are preparing to attack Iran.

The problem is that Iran is a sitting duck and allowing tensions to rise. It needs to make a declaration, an ultimatum, so at least history will be on its side.
Don't worry, bro. Nothing will happen. It's all psychological warfare. They barked like this in 2003, 2005, 2007, 2008 and 2009 as well. It's not their first time.
 
PeaceGen

PeaceGen

Arian said:
It's funny that you call others stupid when you don't know that the JCPOA never talked about Iran's missiles, let alone ICBMs. The full-text of the JCPOA is available online. Read it if you're not as dumb as people think you are and you will not find even one line about Iran's missiles in it.

As I said, you're done. The best you can do now is to find a way that the European race doesn't go extinct by 2060. The rest of international matters are too big for you guys at the moment.
So iran found a loop hole. Develop ICBMs because somehow that wasn't covered by the JCPOA text.

TO THE OUTSIDE WORLD AT LARGE, IRAN CEASING TO PRODUCE NUCLEAR MATERIALS MEANS THAT IRAN WOULD ABSTAIN FROM DEVELOPING NUCLEAR WEAPONS.
ICBMS ARE A VITAL PART OF A NUCLEAR WEAPONS PROGRAM, AND AS SUCH CAN *ALSO* NOT BE TOLERATED.

but we'll see who blinks first.
Iran complaining this much about current sanctions, means that we can increase sanctions slowly, gradually, and publicly, to get you to comply in the end.
*without* a shooting war.
 
Arian

Arian

PeaceGen said:
So iran found a loop hole. Develop ICBMs because somehow that wasn't covered by the JCPOA text.

TO THE OUTSIDE WORLD AT LARGE, IRAN CEASING TO PRODUCE NUCLEAR MATERIALS MEANS THAT IRAN WOULD ABSTAIN FROM DEVELOPING NUCLEAR WEAPONS.
ICBMS ARE A VITAL PART OF A NUCLEAR WEAPONS PROGRAM, AND A SUCH CAN *ALSO* NOT BE TOLERATED.

but we'll see who blinks first.
Iran complaining this much about current sanctions, means that we can increase sanctions slowly, gradually, and publicly, to get you to comply in the end.
*without* a shooting war.
The development of multi-stage ballistic missiles has nothing to do with the development of a military nuclear program. That aside, there's nothing left to sanction and you can't increase anything slowly or gradually. You're just desperate for attention and our crying like attention wh*res all the time.

And Iran's economy is going to experience a 3% growth this year according to the IMF. It was supposed to experience a positive growth in 2020 before the covid-19 pandemic.
 
