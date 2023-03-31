“At dawn today, Friday, Milad Heydari, one of the IRGC’s military advisors in Syria, was martyred in a criminal attack by the Zionist regime near Damascus,” the IRGC said in a statement carried by state media.
The IRGC has vowed to retaliate for Heydari’s death, saying: “Undoubtedly, the fake and criminal Zionist regime will receive a response for this crime.”
They dont vow retaliation when the dead are Syrian soldiers, what a lovely regime Iran, who needs enemies when you have an ally like Iran?
Iran says IRGC officer killed in Israeli strike in Syria
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Friday one of its officers stationed in Syria was killed in an Israeli strike near Damascus earlier
english.alarabiya.net
