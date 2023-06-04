What's new

Iran, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman to Form Joint Naval Force

TEHRAN (FNA)- Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani announced that Tehran and several other countries in the region, including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and Iraq will form a new naval coalition soon.

Admiral Irani made the announcement in a televised program on Friday night.
He said that today, the countries of the region have realized that the security of the region can be established through synergy and cooperation of the regional states.

Almost all the countries of the North Indian Ocean region have come to the understanding that they should stand by the Islamic Republic of Iran and jointly establish security with significant synergy, he said, adding that Oman, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Iraq, Pakistan and India are among these countries.

Earlier, a Qatari website reported that Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman are to form a joint naval force under China's auspices towards enhancing maritime security in the Persian Gulf.
Al-Jadid carried the report on Friday, saying China had already begun mediating negotiations among Tehran, Riyadh, and Abu Dhabi aimed at reinforcing maritime navigation's safety in the strategic body of water.

Since the 1979 victory of Iran's Islamic Revolution, the Islamic Republic has invariably opposed foreign meddling and presence in the region, asserting that the regional issues have to be addressed by the regional players themselves.

 

