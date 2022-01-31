Iran, Russia to ditch dollar in bilateral trade [ World War III Coming???]

What's new

Iran, Russia to ditch dollar in bilateral trade

Fellas, I think all of the fuzz about Ukraine - Russia is all camouflage. The West is cooking something else. Perhaps the abandoning of the US Dollar in the Russia - Iranian trade is what is driving the fuzz. The empire was lately panicking.

Iran, Russia to ditch dollar in bilateral trade

Chairman of the Iran-Russia parliamentary friendship group says that Tehran and Moscow have reached good agreements in various fields.
Fellas, I think all of the fuzz about Ukraine - Russia is all camouflage. The West is cooking something else. Perhaps the abandoning of the US Dollar in the Russia - Iranian trade is what is driving the fuzz. The empire was lately panicking.

Iran, Russia to ditch dollar in bilateral trade

Chairman of the Iran-Russia parliamentary friendship group says that Tehran and Moscow have reached good agreements in various fields.
US, Turkiye, China and Pakistan have been in an alliance to take down the Russian bear.

RIP Russia.
 
US, Turkiye, China and Pakistan have been in an alliance to take down the Russian bear.

RIP Russia.
Russia and China are two major allies and trade based on their currencies. Pakistan and China trade based on their currencies as well. We also now see Russia and Iran trading based on their currencies. So I don't see how these countries that you mentioned are taking down Russia? I think they were all squeezed by West's constant sanctions, using the Swift banking system to screw the other countries up, and they're trying to find a way to bypass it.
 
Hadith about gold and silver being the last fiat currency will be fulfilled. The Swift financial system will come to an end insha'Allah, and the demise of the cruel system will be witnessed. The defeat that the World of Gog and Magog [aka Freemasonry] suffered in Khorasan will continue replicating itself in many places until that system comes to an end.

May Allah (swt) hasten the end of suffering of Muslim mothers and children in many places. The Swift financial system is the root cause of many of the problems world-wide. This parasitical system needs to come to end.

Just look at Al-Quddus: Muslim and Christian Palestinian families having their houses demolished, then getting evicted, while forced to pay for their houses' demolition. Find me anywhere in the world a system that is more evil than that. May the demise of that system comes to an end, and may Allah (swt) hasten the promise day.

Fyi, useless nationalism and sectarianism will never get us to victory.
 
Fellas, I think all of the fuzz about Ukraine - Russia is all camouflage. The West is cooking something else. Perhaps the abandoning of the US Dollar in the Russia - Iranian trade is what is driving the fuzz. The empire was lately panicking.

Iran, Russia to ditch dollar in bilateral trade

Chairman of the Iran-Russia parliamentary friendship group says that Tehran and Moscow have reached good agreements in various fields.
Unless it's expanded to other countries it will be a small dent but then a 1000 mile journey starts with the 1st step.
 
Russia and China are two major allies and trade based on their currencies. Pakistan and China trade based on their currencies as well. We also now see Russia and Iran trading based on their currencies. So I don't see how these countries that you mentioned are taking down Russia? I think they were all squeezed by West's constant sanctions, using the Swift banking system to screw the other countries up, and they're trying to find a way to bypass it.
US, Turkiye and Pakistan have been partnering to weaken Russia in the Caucasus.

US, Turkiye and China have been partnering to weaken Russia in the Black Sea.

US, China, Turkiye and Pakistan have been partnering to weaken Russia in Central Asia.
 
US, Turkiye and Pakistan have been partnering to weaken Russia in the Caucasus.

US, Turkiye and China have been partnering to weaken Russia in the Black Sea.

US, China, Turkiye and Pakistan have been partnering to weaken Russia in Central Asia.
Lol, you have some weird as wet dreams mate.
 
US, Turkiye and Pakistan have been partnering to weaken Russia in the Caucasus.

US, Turkiye and China have been partnering to weaken Russia in the Black Sea.

US, China, Turkiye and Pakistan have been partnering to weaken Russia in Central Asia.
If China wants to weaken Russia, it only needs to sanction Russia with the West and stop importing resources from Russia.
But we won't do that. We choose to stand with the Russians.
 
