Iran, Russia to ditch dollar in bilateral trade [ World War III Coming???]

Hadith about gold and silver being the last fiat currency will be fulfilled. The Swift financial system will come to an end insha'Allah, and the demise of the cruel system will be witnessed. The defeat that the World of Gog and Magog [aka Freemasonry] suffered in Khorasan will continue replicating itself in many places until that system comes to an end.



May Allah (swt) hasten the end of suffering of Muslim mothers and children in many places. The Swift financial system is the root cause of many of the problems world-wide. This parasitical system needs to come to end.



Just look at Al-Quddus: Muslim and Christian Palestinian families having their houses demolished, then getting evicted, while forced to pay for their houses' demolition. Find me anywhere in the world a system that is more evil than that. May the demise of that system comes to an end, and may Allah (swt) hasten the promise day.



Fyi, useless nationalism and sectarianism will never get us to victory.