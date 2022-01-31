Iran, Russia to ditch dollar in bilateral trade [ World War III Coming???]

Hassan Al-Somal
Fellas, I think all of the fuzz about Ukraine - Russia is all camouflage. The West is cooking something else. Perhaps the abandoning of the US Dollar in the Russia - Iranian trade is what is driving the fuzz. The empire was lately panicking.
Iran, Russia to ditch dollar in bilateral trade
Chairman of the Iran-Russia parliamentary friendship group says that Tehran and Moscow have reached good agreements in various fields.
