The three security officials of Iran, Russia, and Pakistan reached an agreement on Thursday noon to hold a joint security conference with other countries of the region. They also stipulated the mechanisms of the conference.



Rear Admiral Shamkhani, the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) of the Islamic Republic of Iran, along with National Security Advisor of Pakistan Lieutenant General Nasir Khan Janjua and Nikolai Platonovich Patrushev, the Secretary of the Security Council of Russian Federation, agreed that US measures in the region are destabilizing and they voiced serious concerns over them. They called for comprehensive cooperation of all influential Asian countries against the worrisome trend.