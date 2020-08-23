Iran-Russia Military Cooperation to Enter New Level

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – The military cooperation between Tehran and Moscow is constantly accelerating and "will reach new levels", Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said.

Iranian Defence Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami is in Moscow to sit down with his Russian counterpart and a number of other high-profile defence officials, Jalali further said, according to Sputnik News.General Hatami will take part in the International Military-Technical Forum ‘Army-2020’ at the invitation of his Russian counterpart.Jalali on to praise the Kremlin's efforts to defend the upcoming removal of a ban on weapons sales to Iran, which is set to expire in October."(By voting down the US resolution on continuing the ban, Russia) showed that it opposes illegal and futile actions by the United States," he said.The UN Security Council almost unanimously refused last week to support a US-sponsored draft resolution on extending the arms embargo against Iran, which is due to expire in October under the JCPOA.During the 15-member Security Council vote, the US received support only from the Dominican Republic for its anti-Iran resolution, leaving it far short of the minimum nine "yes" votes required for adoption.Russia and China, both veto-wielding powers and parties to the JCPOA, voted against the draft resolution and the remaining 11 Security Council members, including France, Germany and Britain, abstained.