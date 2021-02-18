Iran-Russia combined naval exercise included in annual maritime calendar of their navies

The combined maritime security exercise is included in the annual maritime calendar of the participating countries, especially the Islamic Republic of Iran and Russia.Second Admiral Gholamreza Tahani, spokesman for the North Indian Maritime Combined Security Exercise, said in a press conference congratulating the arrival of the holy month of Rajab: "Combined Maritime Security Exercise is included in the annual maritime calendar of the participating countries, especially the Islamic Republic of Iran and Russia. This is the second time we are hosting this exercise.Referring to the importance of the North Indian Ocean region, he said: "The North Indian Ocean is located between three strategic straits out of five strategic straits in the world, the Strait of Hormuz in the north, the Strait of Malacca in the east and the Bab al-Mandeb Strait in the west of the North Indian Ocean which is surrounding the energy hub of the world and hence has doubled the need for maritime trade security, given the traffic of merchant vessels and tankers in this sensitive region.The spokesman for the North Indian Maritime Security Combined Exercise said: "Security is not something to be abandoned hence training to improve security. Despite the conditions imposed on the world by the global pandemi, we did not abandon the training and we hope that with all health conditions, scenarios of the preset exercise be safely performed at sea.Second Admiral Amir Tahani stated: "The North Ocean region is a threat-free area, and we are conducting these exercises in this area where security is established, in order to maximize the training of naval personnel for insecure areas."He continued: "The strategic naval units of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the selected naval units of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps are hosting vessels from Russia for the second consecutive year, and according to the coherent and intensive planning done over the past year." , We hope to perform the predetermined scenarios in the best way in these few days of training.The spokesman for the North Indian Maritime Security Combined Exercise said: "Today, a briefing session was held for the entire exercise, in which the details of the work at sea were explained to the participants. Tonight, an underwater defense program will be held at the harbor and from this moment the North Indian Ocean exercise officially begins.Second Admiral Amir Tahani said: "The area of this exercise is 17,000 square kilometers in the North Indian Ocean, and according to the plans that have been made, we had the deployment of vessels in the port today. Tonight, the planned programs in the port at a specific time." Will be done for the departure of the vessels to the training area.He stated that one of the goals of this exercise is to increase the skills of personnel in the field of maritime rescue and added: "The interaction of the Navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in the field of international seas and establishing maritime trade security by practicing command, control and utilization." One of the remarkable and important points of telecommunication and operational exercises that is performed in this exercise.Referring to the messages of the Combined Maritime Security Exercise in the North Indian Ocean, Second Admiral Tahani said: "The most important message of this exercise is peace and friendship for neighboring countries and countries in the region, and that the Islamic Republic of Iran is on the verge of 43 years of glorious victory." Despite the oppressive sanctions, it has reached such a level of maturity of equipment and scientific technology in the field of sea and navigation that it is hosting the world powers for the second time to hold a combined exercise.The Commander of the Russian Navy said: "On behalf of the Russian Navy and the Russian Federation, we congratulate you on holding this exercise and we hope that this exercise will be done well. We participated in this combined exercise with 2 units, the Stoiky frigate and the fuel tanker Kola."Referring to the briefing session of the North Indian Ocean Maritime Security Exercise in the port of Shahid Beheshti in Chabahar, he said: "This meeting was very good and all the plans and scenarios will be done."