Iran requests India to provide COVID-19 vaccines

Indian Health Minister Harsh Vardhan holds a dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, during a vaccination campaign at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi, India, January 16, 2021. PhotographReuters )Iran has requested India to provide COVID-19 vaccines to the countryIran has requested India to provide COVID-19 vaccines to the country. Local media in Iran on Wednesday reported that authorities in the country have given approval for use of AstraZeneca-oxford and Bharat Biotech vaccines. Now, Iran joins over 20 countries to request India for vaccines.India has so far supplied over 229.7 lakh doses of covid vaccines to the global community. Of these over 64 lakh doses have been supplied as grants while over 165 lakh doses have been supplied on a commercial basis.Last week in response to a question, the Ministry of External Affairs said, "We will continue to take forward the global vaccine supply initiative and cover more countries in a phased manner."In West Asia, India has already supplied vaccines to Bahrain and Oman as a gift with 1 lakh doses, and Egypt (50000), Kuwait (2 Lakhs), and UAE (2 Lakhs) on a commercial basis.In fact, India has gifted vaccines to its entire neighbourhood. It has given vaccines to Bangladesh (20 Lakhs), Myanmar (17 Lakhs), Nepal (10 Lakhs), Bhutan (1.5 Lakhs), Maldives (1 Lakh), Mauritius (1 Lakh), Seychelles (50000),Sri Lanka ( 5 Lakhs), Afghanistan (5 Lakhs).Amid the covid pandemic, India reaffirmed its position as the pharma capital of the world by sending medicines to 150 countries.