Iran Registers Lowest Coronavirus Deaths in 256 Days

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – The number of daily deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic in Iran dropped to the lowest rate since late May 2020.

Providing the latest statistics on the coronavirus infection, the Health Ministry’s spokeswoman said on Sunday the pandemic has claimed 57 lives over the past 24 hours, the lowest number of fatalities since May 29.The overall coronavirus death toll in Iran stands at 58,469, Sima Sadat Lari said.The spokeswoman also noted that the total number of people tested positive for COVID-19 in the country has surpassed 1,466,400 after the detection of 7,065 new cases since yesterday.More than 1,253,500 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection so far or have been discharged from hospitals across Iran, Lari said.Among those undergoing treatment at present, 3,789 are being kept in the Intensive Care Units of medical centers because of critical health conditions, she said.She also noted that more than 9,667,000 million coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out in Iran so far.The number of people infected with COVID-19 across the world has surpassed 106 million and the death toll has exceeded 2.32 million.