TEHRAN, Sep. 16 (MNA) – Following evaluating Iran's space achievements, General Secretary of Asia-Pacific Space Cooperation Organization said that the Islamic Republic is ready for Space Development Program.“With respect to the achievements of the government of Iran, we in APSCO are prepared to exchange our findings with one another,” said Secretary-General Li Xinjun who has traveled to Tehran in order to attend the 11th APSCO Summit.During a meeting between the Secretary General of APSCO and Iran’s ICT Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi on September 13, they held talks on two programs with the members of this organization. These programs are aimed at utilizing international capacities the details of which will be disclosed at later time.Concerning the methods of exchanging knowledge between Iran and APSCO, Li Xinjun said that all the members of APSCO are equal. When the member countries decide to cooperate, they share their technology equally.The Secretary General further stressed that they will continue this cooperation qith Iran, and added “I think Iran and APSCO can exchange their space knowledge and technologies.” He voiced optimism that there will come a day when all members can work together at an equal level as part of an international space organization.APSCO which is based in China started its space activities in 2008 focusing on educating and training human resources, executing joint programs in space and outer space and utilizing satellites. The eight members of this organization include Iran, China, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Mongolia, Peru, Thailand and Turkey.These news are very good. We need to cooperate more with China, Turkey and Pakistan