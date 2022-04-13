Iran readies itself to host World Cup fans after agreements with Qatar Iran, as a good neighboring country to Qatar, has entered into a series of agreements to be able to host World Cup fans.

Iran, as a good neighboring country to Qatar, has entered into a series of agreements to be able to host World Cup fans during the global tournament later this year.Iran’s roads minister Rostam Ghasemi hosted the Qatari transport minister, Jassim bin Saif al-Sulaiti at a two-day visit to the island of Kish. This meeting resulted in the signing of agreements, that include operations to interlink the Flight Information Region (FIR) of both Doha and Tehran. The talk also began about increasing the number of flights between the two countries.Kish Island in Iran is a 40-minute flight or a six-hour boat ride away from Doha port. Along with increased flights to Iran and frequent boat services at regular intervals, the aim is to facilitate FIFA World Cup fans’ stay on the island. Iranian authorities also hope to utilize other islands and cities that lay in the southern Hormozgan Province to welcome fans, apart from Kish Island.The Iranian roads minister Ghasemi commented, “We are now planning to create the grounds for foreign fans and tourists to travel to Iran during their leisure times to visit our country’s attractions as well.”In terms of aviation between the two countries, there are currently 72 flights daily between Qatar and Iran. Mohammad Mohammadi, the head of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization claims that this number is touted to reach 100 flights per day. Conversations have also begun to improve cargo transfers between the two nations.The Qatari Minister al-Sulaiti also met with the head of the Organization of Free Trade Industrial Zones of Iran, Saeed Mohammed.Earlier in February, Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi met with Qatar’s Emir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha had discussed the topic of cooperation in the World Cup as a part of 14 other agreements. The latest travel and tourism talks between the al-Sulaiti and Ghasemi were also discussed by the two leaders during a phone call last week.Not only will stays be more affordable for foreign visitors in Iran, but the inflow of fans and visitors is also expected to boost the tourism sector of the country. Iranian tourism ministry’s head of the foreign tourist department, Leila Azhdari reveals that the foreign ministry has agreed to waive visas for travel from Qatar to Iran. This will be applicable for the two months during the World Cup. Visitors will be allowed to apply for free single or multi-entry passes for a 20-days stay during the two months. The exact dates to avail of this benefit will be announced later.