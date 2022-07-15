Iran ranks 2nd in the world in mathematics after adjusting for population and GDP.

If you were wondering why Iran is so good in rocket science here is the answer! ​

Iran-born Maryam Mirzakhani remembered as ‘math genius’​

The top 5 countries remain the same as in the population-adjusted model above: #1: South Korea, #2: Iran, #3: Bulgaria, #4: Russia, #5: Taiwan.

Each year, the top 6 high school mathematicians from each country are selected to participate in the International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO). They compete over 2 days, with 4.5 hours on each day to solve 3 challenging math problems.

Even without adjusting for population and GDP Iran is NO1 in Islamic world. This video shows historical country rankings data. In 1997 or 98 Iran became world's no 1 but we have fallen back since then.

Maryam Mirzakhani, an Iranian-born mathematician who was the first woman to win the coveted Fields Medal