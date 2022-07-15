Iran ranks 2nd in the world in mathematics after adjusting for population and GDP.

aryobarzan
If you were wondering why Iran is so good in rocket science here is the answer!
International Math Olympiad (IMO)—Ranking Countries After Adjusting for Population and GDP
#1: South Korea, #2: Iran, #3: Bulgaria
The top 5 countries remain the same as in the population-adjusted model above: #1: South Korea, #2: Iran, #3: Bulgaria, #4: Russia, #5: Taiwan.
China has fallen to 11th place, USA to 17th.
Each year, the top 6 high school mathematicians from each country are selected to participate in the International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO). They compete over 2 days, with 4.5 hours on each day to solve 3 very challenging math problems.
Here is the full article
Even without adjusting for population and GDP Iran is NO1.in Islamic world
This video shows historical country rankings data..in 1997 or 98 Iran became world's no 1..but we have fallen back since then..
in memory of a genious
Iran-born Maryam Mirzakhani remembered as ‘math genius’Maryam Mirzakhani, an Iranian-born mathematician who was the first woman to win the coveted Fields Medal
