Iran, Qatar mull major undersea tunnel project

Dec 14, 2008
Iran and Qatar are set to start feasibility studies on a major undersea tunnel project.
Sunday, 20 February 2022 7:30 PM

Photo published by Qatar News Agency shows top transportation officials of Qatar and Iran in a meeting in Doha on February 20, 2022.
Iran and Qatar are to start feasibility studies on a major sea tunnel project that connects the two countries beneath the Persian Gulf, says an Iranian deputy transportation minister.
Iran’s ports authority chief executive Ali Akbar Safaei said on Sunday that the undersea tunnel is one of four major transportation projects that is planned to be discussed and agreed during an imminent visit by Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi to Qatar.
“This project is considered a huge transformation for Qatar and the Islamic Republic of Iran as it links the Persian Gulf to the north and to the south and creates an expanded connectivity between West Asian countries and the Caspian Sea all the way to the Mediterranean,” Safaei was quoted as saying by the official IRNA news agency.
He said the tunnel will link Iran’s Port of Dayyer in the southern province of Bushehr to Qatar, adding that it will include rail and road infrastructure.
The official said Iran and Qatar will finalize the project once a joint committee finishes studies and negotiations on the project.
However, Safaei said the project will be discussed during Raeisi’s Monday visit to Doha where the Iranian president and accompanying officials are expected to sign three major transportation agreements with Qatar.
Iran’s transportation minister Rostam Qassemi was in Doha on Sunday to hold final talks on the deals which mostly focus on increased transit of flights operated by Qatari airlines through the Iranian airspace.
Qassemi said he had discussed the undersea tunnel with Qatari authorities as he suggested that the two countries will agree to allow the start of studies on the project during Raeisi’s visit to Doha.
 
Oct 2, 2015
Qatar has been supporting Hamas for years now, it can be a good common ground.

Among Persian Gulf Arab, Qatar has balls to stand for its national standards.
 
Feb 19, 2022
Qatar has been supporting Hamas for years now, it can be a good common ground.

Among Persian Gulf Arab, Qatar has balls to stand for its national standards.
Balls? try to fire back first for these 1million uncounted strikes Israel landed on Iran and fact only country at war with Israel is the one who ironically no balls.. Let Israel register just only 5 unprovoked strikes against any sovereignty and see.. Lets take example of Jordan..

Iran defines someone who has no strandards and crowd
 

