Iran, Qatar Emphasize Boosting Banking-Monetary Cooperation​

June, 15, 2023 - 11:16

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Highlighting the numerous economic capacities and various fields of trade cooperation between Iran and Qatar, the chief bankers of Iran and Qatar stressed the need for increasing banking and monetary cooperation.​

Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Mohammad Reza Farzin, who has traveled to the Qatari capital of Doha, met and held talks with his Qatari counterpart Bandar bin Mohamed bin Saud al-Thani on Wednesday to discuss bilateral ties and issues of mutual interest.During the meeting, the two sides termed the increase of monetary, banking and financial cooperation as the basis for the maximum- and all-out development of trade relations between Iran and Qatar.Strengthening bilateral and multilateral ties in the current situation has been put atop of the agenda given the high economic capacities of the two countries of Iran and Qatar, Farzin added.Elsewhere in his remarks, the CBI governor pointed to the development of banking and monetary ties between Tehran and Doha and underlined that the volume of bilateral trade will be increased by the development of banking and monetary relations.The Qatari chief banker, for this part, pointed to the joint cooperation between Tehran and Doha in various trade and economic fields and added that there are plenty of opportunities for increasing trade and economic exchanges between Tehran and Doha.Most economic objectives between Iran and Qatar will be materialized using both monetary and banking relations, Saud al-Thani added.