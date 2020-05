FM Qureshi says Iran 'pushed 4,000-5,000 Pakistanis' despite request to wait

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi speaks on parliament floor. — DawnNewsTVForeign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Iran "pushed 4,000-5,000 Pakistanis" in Balochistan despite Islamabad's request to wait until a quarantine facility was developed."They are Pakistanis, we cannot disown them, we had to own them," he said. "I laud the Balochistan government who did their best [to provide facilities] despite scarce resources."===============I would take this as confirmation that Iran completely botched the whole process with respect to Pakistani Zaireen.As a result, not only did Iran put millions of Pakistanis at risk, but also stoked flames of sectarianism in Pakistan as some people blamed the Zaireen, and in some cases all Pakistan Shia, for spreading the virus.I doubt an apology for this will be forthcoming from Iran, but it is significant that this statement, essentially blaming Iran for the extremely poor handling of Pakistani Zaireen during a pandemic, and what appears to be an outright refusal of the Pakistan Government's requests to wait till quarantine facilities were set up, came from the Foreign Minister of Pakistan on the floor of the National Assembly (parliament).