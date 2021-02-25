What's new

Iran: Protests continue in Sistan and Baluchestan over killing of fuel porters by IRGC forces

Looks like things are popping off here. Let's see how far this will escalate.

So far it seems like Iranian Border guards fired on Fuel transporters for unknown reasons, not IRGC. IRGC doesn't have any presence in border management.
 
Vapnope

Vapnope

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 11, 2015
3,348
14
5,016
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The issue should be taken up with Iran at highest level. If these are smugglers, the joint patrols would be the way forward.
 
Goritoes

Goritoes

FULL MEMBER
Jan 20, 2021
249
0
320
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
The problem with Dealing with Iran is that a certain community within Pakistan turns any issue with Iran into a sectarian one, and hence the Govt/Institution has to be careful because there is personnel that follows these sects, and can raise the bar of mutiny to very high.
 
hussain0216

hussain0216

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2012
16,113
-21
22,027
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
If they were smugglers what's the problem????

Iranians need to hit the terrorists on their side

We need to hit them on our side

Make life hell for the enemy
 
HRK

HRK

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Sep 24, 2010
11,808
93
29,615
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Vapnope said:
The issue should be taken up with Iran at highest level. If these are smugglers, the joint patrols would be the way forward.
Click to expand...
I believe there is no need for us to get involve in internal matter of Iran beside this strict border control is in our interest, we at our side of border are fencing it for this very purpose, one need to understand how much damage this fuel smuggling cause to our economy which amount in trillion rupees over the past one and half decade.
 
Muhammed45

Muhammed45

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 2, 2015
6,348
-2
9,397
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
hussain0216 said:
If they were smugglers what's the problem????

Iranians need to hit the terrorists on their side

We need to hit them on our side

Make life hell for the enemy
Click to expand...
Man, this is not a religious Issue as that Wahabi scum who has opened the thread is trying to portray. Don't you Pakistanis have criminals among Sunnis? Don't have any jails?
I have seen a crushing crackdown on smugglers in Azeri living areas which has successfuly and completely destroyed the problem of smuggling opiums in Azerbaijan of Iran. Some Pan Turks living in west tried to add racial angle to it but eventually failed to do so since they couldnt add religious angle to that crackdown which i wholeheartedly supported. Government must hang opium dealers from their balls keeping them alive for a while to makr them understand what they have done to innocent families destroyed by their filthy trade.

But guess what, government fails to Apply same kind of crackdown in Sistan and Balochistan because of the same religious angle that allows western media abuse the situation and try to divide Iranians and Muslims Based on their religious differences. I have been to area, i have seen the misery that people of Baluch and Sistanis are suffering from, i have seen young addicted hophead people lying on pavement and sidewalks of that city. The reason for their addiition is that they can easily find opiums in stores that greedy people are importing from Afghanistan and making the youth addicted hopheads. When they ran out of money, they end up on sidewalks waiting for angel of death. I have seen widows whose lives are destroyed for the same reason. Addiction among men is a serious problem in that area that our Sunni brothers and sisters are suffering from.

Its absolutely hard to make crackdown on them because of the same religious angle. When Iran executed a drug dealer in Balochistan, it was killing an innocent Sunni not a wrong Child that destroyed lives of Sunni women and children in Balochistan.

In this situation, gangs and smugglers and spies will find themselves free for the support receiving from religious bigots. Balochistan has become a safe haven for smugglers for the same reason.

IRGC must kill everyone smuggling fuel/opium Regardless of Wahabi propaganda. It is seriously damaging our economy.
 
hussain0216

hussain0216

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2012
16,113
-21
22,027
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Muhammed45 said:
Man, this is not a religious Issue as that Wahabi scum who has opened the thread is trying to portray. Don't you Pakistanis have criminals among Sunnis? Don't have any jails?
I have seen a crushing crackdown on smugglers in Azeri living areas which has successfuly and completely destroyed the problem of smuggling opiums in Azerbaijan of Iran. Some Pan Turks living in west tried to add racial angle to it but eventually failed to do so since they couldnt add religious angle to that crackdown which i wholeheartedly supported. Government must hang opium dealers from their balls keeping them alive for a while to makr them understand what they have done to innocent families destroyed by their filthy trade.

But guess what, government fails to Apply same kind of crackdown in Sistan and Balochistan because of the same religious angle that allows western media abuse the situation and try to divide Iranians and Muslims Based on their religious differences. I have been to area, i have seen the misery that people of Baluch and Sistanis are suffering from, i have seen young addicted hophead people lying on pavement and sidewalks of that city. The reason for their addiition is that they can easily find opiums in stores that greedy people are importing from Afghanistan and making the youth addicted hopheads. When they ran out of money, they end up on sidewalks waiting for angel of death. I have seen widows whose lives are destroyed for the same reason. Addiction among men is a serious problem in that area that our Sunni brothers and sisters are suffering from.

Its absolutely hard to make crackdown on them because of the same religious angle. When Iran executed a drug dealer in Balochistan, it was killing an innocent Sunni not a wrong Child that destroyed lives of Sunni women and children in Balochistan.

In this situation, gangs and smugglers and spies will find themselves free for the support receiving from religious bigots. Balochistan has become a safe haven for smugglers for the same reason.

IRGC must kill everyone smuggling fuel/opium Regardless of Wahabi propaganda. It is seriously damaging our economy.
Click to expand...

I agree

The same people support terrorists like the BLA in Pakistan

They are probably called something else on Iranian side

And it's all linked


Pakistan and Iran need to get together
Set up a properly fenced border, proper border crossings and a joint military/policing effort to hunt down these clowns

At the same time both countries as neighbors need to be respectful of each others national interests and security
 
hussain0216

hussain0216

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2012
16,113
-21
22,027
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
And we have the same problem on Pakistan

You guys kill a terrorist and smugglers and get accused of targeting Sunnis

We kill terrorists and Extremists and get accused of targeting innocent Baloch



Both countries have allowed that border region to get out of hand, we are building a fence now and Iran needs to jump in and we need toJointly destroy a shared enemy
 
