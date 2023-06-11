What's new

Iran Proposes Joint War Game with Turkey

Iran Proposes Joint War Game with Turkey​


Iran Proposes Joint War Game with Turkey

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Stressing the need to enhance military cooperation between Iran and Turkey, Iran’s highest-ranking commander proposed holding joint exercises by the armed forces of the two neighbors.​

In a telephone conversation on Thursday, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri congratulated General Yasar Guler on his appointment as Turkey’s new Minister of National Defense.
Stressing the need to promote cooperation between the Iranian and Turkish military forces, Major General Baqeri described Iran and Turkey as two friendly and strategic neighbors that share the borders of peace and friendship.
“The common borders between the two states further necessitate the continuation of mutual cooperation,” the Iranian commander noted, calling for joint war games, reciprocal visits by the military officials, and the exchange of experiences between the two countries.
For his part, General Guler stressed the need to enhance and promote military ties between the two neighbors.
He also expressed gratitude to Iran for its brotherly assistance to the Turkish people affected by a devastating earthquake that rocked southern Turkey in February.

