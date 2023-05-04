What's new

Iran Produces 95% of Its Livestock Vaccines

Iran Produces 95% of Its Livestock Vaccines: Official

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – The head of the State Veterinary Medicine Organization said that 95 percent of the required animal vaccines in Iran are produced in the country.​

Seyed Mohammad Aghamiri on Monday put the annual livestock vaccines produced in the country at 365 million doses, saying they are produced in high quality.
The official further noted that 60 million doses of animal vaccines are imported into the country annually.
He went on to say that some animal vaccines such as foot-and-mouth vaccine are imported into the country from Russia, Turkey and Europe.
Elsewhere in his remarks, Aghamiri stated that the country produces about 3.5 billion doses of poultry vaccine annually.
The deputy agriculture minister also put the number of poultry vaccines needed in the country at 11 billion doses.
Some 7.5 billion doses of poultry vaccines are annually imported into the country from France, Italy and Spain, he said.
 

