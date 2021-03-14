Iran presidential election 1400-2021

WudangMaster
Might as well consolidate discussions regarding the upcoming election as time moves so fast, it will be on us before we know it.
He used to work at the Ministry of Intelligence. He is an Ettela'atee. In people's dictionary, that is as unpopular as military personnel or clerics.mohammad javad jahromi could be very dangerous competitor for saeed mohammad.
he is working in rouhanis administration, but i am sure people won't connect him to that.
he is a libarial and will talk about more "freedome" better economy and good ties with the world.
what makes him successful is his age and that he is not a sepahi nor a akhoond. people in Iran are getting so much dissinformation from monato, voa, radio esrail, bbc, ccn etc. that lots of them really think sepah is spending Iranian peoples money and give it to iraq, syria, yemen, palestine and venezuella (alot of people i am talking to really think Iran is giving the gas to venezuela for free). and this group unfortunatly is the majority of young people in Iran, who would vote for jahromi.
this election will be the first time that i will go to vote.
You should elaborate on the military part Arian jan. Artesh is still beloved, IRGC not so much.
Yeah, Artesh is more popular, but there are "vatan-forush" people who dislike both, but pretend to like the Army to only create discord and division between the two.
OT : the presidential elections really do not matter as long the incompetent guy sits at the top. He needs to die and nationalist IRGC men need to take over. Only then there is some hope for real progress and ''resistance''.
I don't think Khamenei is at the rudder anymore.Yeah, Artesh is more popular, but there are "vatan-forush" people who dislike both, but pretend to like the Army to only create discord and division between the two.
I think Khamenei is a smart guy, but he became more cautious and wary of direct conflicts and confrontations as he aged.
i don't know what he did in the past.He used to work at the Ministry of Intelligence. He is an Ettela'atee. In people's dictionary, that is as unpopular as military personnel or clerics.
I see a sinister plot being hatched by the liberal 5th column...by creating a rumored atmosphere that liberals are popular and might win the election the grounds are being prepared so when the conservatives actually win then the liberals will be able to cry wolf and bring people on to the streets.....you remember "where is my vote" fiasco..
he is now the minister of information and communication. but he is a liberal and that makes him popular again. and i think omid dana is right, when he says that they will adverstise with internet freedome and things like that.
people who elected rouhani still don't see that he created the most economical problem for Iran. only 20% of the economical crisis in Iran is due to sanctions, the rest is mismanagement due the liberals and gharb garah. (there are some nice videos where hassan abbasi ist talking about this topic)
so this type of voters blame rahbari or IRGC for the ecomical situation. cause they think khamenei is controling everything and press every single button in Iran.
so the liberals with the help of the western media have still big supporters in Iran and lets not forget that Iranian living outside Iran also can vote and we know for tehy will go.
Don't worry, those people will sanction this year's presidential election. It is clear that the next president of Iran will be from the conservative party. I imagine an easy landslide victory for the conservatives in May. The only question is who? Saeed Mohammad? Saeed Jalili? Or some other guy?
he is now the minister of information and communication. but he is a liberal and that makes him popular again. and i think omid dana is right, when he says that they will adverstise with internet freedome and things like that.
people who elected rouhani still don't see that he created the most economical problem for Iran. only 20% of the economical crisis in Iran is due to sanctions, the rest is mismanagement due the liberals and gharb garah. (there are some nice videos where hassan abbasi ist talking about this topic)
so this type of voters blame rahbari or IRGC for the ecomical situation. cause they think khamenei is controling everything and press every single button in Iran.
so the liberals with the help of the western media have still big supporters in Iran and lets not forget that Iranian living outside Iran also can vote and we know for tehy will go.
I share your view that conservatives will win...to avoide any "where is my vote"..SL should tell people who he is going to vote for...if that is legal in Iran...
I doubt Ghalibaf would leave his position in the parliament to run for the office, but I know that he's been eyeing the executive body for a long time. Mohsen Rezaee may want to run for the office again, but after all the jokes about him, but that wouldn't be a wise thing to do. There are rumors that Raeesi has already rejected the idea of running for presidency. He's the head of the judiciary after all.
I have a feeling that the conservatives would finally stand behind Saeed Jalili. But I think the younger generation that will vote would prefer someone like Saeed Mohammad because of the atmosphere created by people like Omid Dana.
Things have changed greatly since then. The opposition, backed by the US, the UK and Israel at that time, is no longer using theocracy and lack of democracy as its main idea for a potential color revolution. The theme of the next attempts at a color revolution in Iran will be about ethnic rights and the economic situation of the country, not who will run the country.
yes they did it already 2 times.
i think it will be saeed mohammad cause saeed jalili is not so popular among young Iranians.
Traditionally, voters for the conservative party are mainly people from Basij, rural areas and others that would go for whoever that the party chooses as its first choice. They are like conservative old people from the Central US. You can see how conservatives have already started attacking Saeed Mohammad and his reputation. They don't need a new voice. They need someone from their own gang, like the reformists. Look at their history, particularly the most recent one: Ghalibaf had to withdraw in favor of Raeesi even though he really seemed eager about becoming the president.
and don't forget this will be the 1st election with candidates that young. so it's a very new experience for Iran.
it's the 1st election with a new generation of presidents. thats why i really hope that saeed mohammad wins, it will send a big message to the west and will set a new aera in Iran.
also it will be the first time that a military personal "Sarbaze Vatan" will be president. i will defently go and give my vote and really hope all brothers here do the same. as i said it will be the first i go voting.