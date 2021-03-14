Iran presidential election 1400-2021

i don't know what he did in the past.

he is now the minister of information and communication. but he is a liberal and that makes him popular again. and i think omid dana is right, when he says that they will adverstise with internet freedome and things like that.

people who elected rouhani still don't see that he created the most economical problem for Iran. only 20% of the economical crisis in Iran is due to sanctions, the rest is mismanagement due the liberals and gharb garah. (there are some nice videos where hassan abbasi ist talking about this topic)

so this type of voters blame rahbari or IRGC for the ecomical situation. cause they think khamenei is controling everything and press every single button in Iran.

so the liberals with the help of the western media have still big supporters in Iran and lets not forget that Iranian living outside Iran also can vote and we know for tehy will go.