"This virus knows no boundary and claims victims without political, religious, ethnic, and racial considerations," he wrote.Calling the act of continued sanctions when the world is fighting the coronavirus pandemic, as "immoral", Iran's foreign minister Javad Zarif in a tweet wrote, "In letter to counterparts @HassanRouhani informs how efforts to fight #COVID19 pandemic in Iran have been severely hampered by US sanctions, urging them to cease observing them: It is IMMORAL to let a bully kill innocents. Viruses recognize no politics or geography. Nor should we."According to reports in Iranian media, the Iranian President, in his letter to the world leaders has said that while the Islamic Republic has faced serious obstacles and restrictions emanating from two years of extensive and illegal sanctions, the US administration did not stop exerting "illegal" pressure on Iran even after the coronavirus outbreak started.Its secretary of state "brazenly" urged countries to send humanitarian aid to Tehran only if Washington's "unwise and inhumane" demands were met.Iran's envoy to the UN also called on the US to lift sanctions on the country and to "depoliticise" its approach toward efforts related to containing the coronavirus outbreak."High time for US to de-politicize this humanitarian endeavor and lift sanctions. International crises necessitate genuine international efforts," Majid Takht-Ravanchi tweeted.Iran is one of the worst affected nations, becoming the epicentre of the Covid-19 pandemic in West Asia, with more than 12,700 confirmed infections - including several senior government officials testing positive.A spokesman for Iran's Health Ministry announced on state TV that the new death toll is at 611, while at the same time revealing "some new restrictions" on movement in and out of cities.India has been an important partner of Iran and even though there have been harsh words from Tehran over India's decisions on Kashmir, CAA or for that matter the recent Delhi riots; New Delhi remains engaged with the leadership of Iran.Iran has faced severe economic crisis ever since US imposed punitive sanctions on Iran after revoking the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in November of 2018.