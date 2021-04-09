What's new

Iran pres candidate racist/sexist comment - Warning this is geninuely funny

Iran pres candidate gives racist/sexist rant: Women resort to African men





A candidate for the presidency of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ali Motahari, who is widely considered a reformist, on Tuesday issued a racist and misogynist diatribe against black men and women during a group telephone call with more than 6,000 participants.

Motahari said during a Clubhouse telephone video discussion that “right now they have problems in Europe. Men are not aroused and women are resorting to African men.”
 
Lol he's been lurking around the web too much. He probably found a cr*p load of empirical evidence for his statement.
 
