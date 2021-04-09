Iran pres candidate racist/sexist comment - Warning this is geninuely funny

Titanium100
Iran pres candidate gives racist/sexist rant: Women resort to African men
A candidate for the presidency of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ali Motahari, who is widely considered a reformist, on Tuesday issued a racist and misogynist diatribe against black men and women during a group telephone call with more than 6,000 participants.
Motahari said during a Clubhouse telephone video discussion that “right now they have problems in Europe. Men are not aroused and women are resorting to African men.”
