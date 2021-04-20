Iran praises Indonesia's stand on nuclear deal (ANTARA)

Iran praises Indonesia's stand on nuclear deal

13 hours agoIn this photo released by Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, right, talks with her Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif during their meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, April 19, 2021. (Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs via AP) (Uncredited/Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs)Jakarta (ANTARA) - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has lauded Indonesia’s stance on maintaining the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and implementing the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolution 2231.He conveyed the praise during a meeting with his Indonesian counterpart, Retno Marsudi, in Jakarta on Monday, as part of his Indonesian visit, which he described as "Ramadhan Diplomacy".Meanwhile, Marsudi expressed her appreciation of the growing friendship between the two nations, particularly in the economic field, and expressed the hope that they would further improve business relations through the Iran-Indonesia Joint Business Commission and agreements that are currently under negotiation.During their meeting, the two foreign ministers exchanged views on the latest developments in the peace process in Afghanistan and expressed support for international law.At the meeting, Zarif called attention to the 70 years of friendship between Iran and Indonesia and praised Jakarta for its push to maintain the JCPOA at the UN Security Council, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a written statement.Expressing happiness at the improved trade relations between the two nations, Zarif referred to the large capacity for bilateral business relations and highlighted the significance of accelerating the conclusion of the preferential trade agreement between the two countries.He also conveyed Iran's preparedness to continue negotiations on the issue.At the meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Austria in early March this year, Indonesia had urged the United States to return to the negotiating table to resolve the Iranian nuclear issue, in accordance with the commitments contained in the JCPOA. It also asked the US and Iran to cooperate with the IAEA to fulfill their obligations under the JCPOA.During the meeting, Indonesian Permanent Representative to Austria and the UN, Darmansjah Djumala, expressed concern over the US pullout of the JCPOA and the re-imposition of unilateral sanctions on Iran, according to a written statement issued by the Indonesian Embassy in Vienna.Indonesia also welcomed positive signals from the US government to get involved again in the JCPOA through a multilateral forum, it added.