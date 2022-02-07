Iran power of proxy warfare

Background and Iran-Iraq War
During Iran-Iraq war 200,000 - 600,000 Iranian died, 40,000+ became prisoners. Iranian spent 19.5 billion dollars during war. There were some other social issues like widows of dead, where they were encouraged to marry brothers of their dead husbands.
Iran-Iraq conflict remembered through the lives of widows.
Iran Begins To Acknowledge Its Forgotten Women Of War
After this incident, people in-charge of Iranian security apparatus decided to fight Iran wars out side Irans borders by creating proxies in other countries. These proxies not only fight Iran wars but also further its foreign agendas in host countries.
Iran’s Regional Armed Network
Pakistani shias - Liwa Zainebiyoun
During Iran-Iraq war 200,000 - 600,000 Iranian died, 40,000+ became prisoners. Iranian spent 19.5 billion dollars during war. There were some other social issues like widows of dead, where they were encouraged to marry brothers of their dead husbands.
Iran-Iraq conflict remembered through the lives of widows.
Iran Begins To Acknowledge Its Forgotten Women Of War
After this incident, people in-charge of Iranian security apparatus decided to fight Iran wars out side Irans borders by creating proxies in other countries. These proxies not only fight Iran wars but also further its foreign agendas in host countries.
Iran’s Regional Armed Network
Iran’s Regional Armed Network
Pakistani shias - Liwa Zainebiyoun