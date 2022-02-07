Iran power of proxy warfare

Iranian proxies is a bit exaggerated and including their influence..



Example Iran is sidelined in Iraq where most ppl assume otherwise but Iran is willing to operate under other characters taking charge example like in Iraq where the gov't has strong relations with Gulf and iran was not happy with recent election in Iraq accusing UAE of meddling in the Iraq elections..



Iraq army runs iraq not katib militias but iran is playing stragetic patience here but unsatisfied if they try to go for controll they will get themselves ousted including katib as the iraqi gov't is to strong for their militia hence forced to play second fiddle to a western-gulf backed gov't...



Syria is also another where they should have never gotten involved as everything has fallen into 3 other foreign actors and iran was happy to play 3rd fiddle in one part of 3 defacto states in syria..



In Yemen situation is not good due to humantarian crisis and they are looking for this to end probably due to location wise because it was never gonna yield anything. Just slow pain for the militias and sort of like made them the new PKK kurds of arabia accidentally..



The same thing in Lebanon it is the Lebanese army that runs the country and Hezbollah takes second fiddle and won't dare to chellenge them..



The only place which has there own territory without being contested or under someone is Gaza strip..



Hence there proxies don't have much influence from a ground reality perspective 2nd or 3rd influence tier is not much..



The influence compared to other state actors who don't go for 2nd or 3rd fiddle under someone example... China in North korea, Pakistan in Afghanistan, Russia in Belarus, Armenia etc etc.. Turkey in North cyprus, Libya, North Syria and Azerbaijan.. America in Iraq, Syria, etc etc these are called direct influence but having a militia beneath the gov't threshold and beneath foreign forces is not beneficial and the gov't can remove them if they get in their way