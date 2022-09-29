Iran pounded US-backed terrorist bases in northern region of Iraq with 73 ballistic missiles

As part of IRGC operation for neutralizing US-backed terrorists groups in Northern Iraq, so far IRGS has targeted 42 bases (some as far away from each other as 400km) using 73 ballistic missiles, tens of suicide drones and handful of artillery shells and rockets. Gen. Khak pour warned the authorities of northern region of Iraq to make their decision to get ride of these terrorists groups, he promised continuous operation till the full disarmament of these groups which have nested in northern region.US expressed it's sadness over the death of it's terrorists in northern Iraq.