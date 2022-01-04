What's new

Iran PM says Iran delaying Soleimani revenge to give US at least 20 years to consider trying Trump

Iran vows revenge for Soleimani killing if Trump not put on trial

DUBAI, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, speaking on the second anniversary of the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani by the United States, said that former U.S. President Donald Trump must face trial for the killing or Tehran would take revenge.
More 'resistance' by pathetic 'resistance axis' which is nothing more than symbolic propaganda. Never kill or injure a single Israeli or American soldier. Making pathetic excuses to cover up their intention of not even seeking to avenge their general. They don't have will nor intention in first place to fight US or Israel. It's propaganda to fight Muslims over power of region.

In 2024 Irani PM will also say they will give more time for US to try Trump. Then in 2030 same thing. Until 20 years later where its forgotten all together.
 
