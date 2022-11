Beast said: The Mullah lost it. They lost the trust of ordinary Iranian with corruption and stupid decision. Its a matter of time, the Mullah will be overthrow and real republic will arise. Click to expand...

buddy, you are from China, the same people pushing for regime change in Iran, are the same ones instigating things in Hong Kong, They would gladly use Hong Kong Athletes against China if they could, and they will probably show that at the next olympic event. Do yourself a favor and follow the position of your Foreign Minister and refrain from interfering in the domestic politics of other countries, otherwise, you will end up having those very same narratives follow you home.