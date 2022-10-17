Iran plans to deliver Russia with Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar ballistic missiles

According to U.S. intelligence information published by "The Washington Post" on October 16, 2022, Iran could strengthen its military support for Russia by providing Iranian-made short-range ballistic missiles Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar.
Iranian-made Fateh-110 short-range ballistic missile. (Picture source IRNA)
On September 18, 2022, the Army Recognition team reported that Russian forces deployed in Ukraine Iranian-made suicide drones Shahed-136 to conduct combat operations against the Ukrainian army but Iran has denied supplying Russia with weapons for use in Ukraine.
At the beginning of the 1960s, Moscow and Tehran started to expand their relations in the field of defense and security. Approximately 15 years before the Islamic Revolution in Iran, many specialists’ Soviet military offered to help the advisor to Iran and many Iranian officers were studying in the Soviet Union.
In recent years, Russia has participated in joint projects with Iran for the development of weapons systems. From 1989 to 1991, four intergovernmental agreements were signed in the field of technology–military cooperation. Following these agreements, military equipment was sent to Iran including 2 long-range anti-aircraft missile systems, 24 fighter airplanes MiG-29, and 12 bomber aircraft Su-24 for an amount of 1.3 billion USD.
Since the 90s, Russia has delivered to Iran, 5,000 Fagot anti-tank missiles, 5,000 Malyutka anti-tank missiles, 3,000 Konkurs anti-tank missiles, 130 BMP-2 turret, 150 48N6 missiles for S-300PMU2 air defense systems, and search radar 64N6.
The Fateh A-110 is a short-range, road-mobile, solid-propellant ballistic missile based on the Russian-made missile R-65 FROG, but other sources said it is a copy of the Chinese DF-11. The missile was designed to replace many of the aging Scud systems that were in service with the Iranian armed forces. Iran began developing the Fateh A-110 in 1997 and the first test flight of the Fateh A-110 took place in May 2001.
The Fateh A-110 ballistic missile is mounted on a 6x6 truck. The latest generation of the missile the Fateh A-110B has an operational firing range of 250 km and an accuracy of 250 m CEP (Circular Error Probability).
The Zolfaghar is an Iranian road-mobile,single-stage, solid-propelled SRBM (Short-Range Ballistic Missile). It was unveiled during a military parade in September 2016. According to Iranian military sources, the Zolfaghar missile has a range of 700 km. In February 2019 Iran unveiled a new long-range version of the Zolfaghar missile called the Dezful missile with a range of 1,000 km.
Iranian-made Zolfaghar mobile ballistic missile system.
