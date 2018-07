"God willing one day we would get permission to release documents and footage that the troops under his command obtained through successful penetration into United States Central Command in Iraq and Syria to unveil negative role of the American in Iraq and Syria ... We penetrated into United States Central Command in Iraq and Syria, we were presence we were seeing where they were looking at which places they targeting and which targets they closed their eyes on them and the fact that how they'd been supporting isis ... we possess all documents and footage to prove these allegations it would be disgrace for American if we get permission to release them ..."

In these footage:

You can see American drones clearly spotting isis terrorists planting bomb, mines and IEDs that as you know many Iraqis and Syrians have been killed and injured by these mine blasts.



The isis gathering, their central commands and important buildings , their movements ,

isis oil tankers , selling Iraqis oils ..isis oil trade ...

isis military moves, vehicles , operations ...

isis taking prisons for executions



And they did nothing.



