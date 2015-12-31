Iran: Partnership deal with China will mark new chapter in ties

Philosopher
Strategic partnership deal with China will mark new chapter in bilateral ties: Iran
Thursday, 01 October 2020 11:02 AM [ Last Update: Thursday, 01 October 2020 11:19 AM ]
Iranian (R) and Chinese national flags
Congratulating China on its National Day, Iran has hailed strategic ties between the two countries, saying the partnership agreement that Tehran and Beijing are working to finalize will open a new chapter in bilateral relations.
In a message to his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on Thursday, Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani congratulated the Chinese people and government on the occasion of their National Day.
Tehran and Beijing have been standing side by side in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak, he emphasized, expressing Iran’s readiness to cooperate with China in producing COVID-19 vaccine.
He offered congratulations to the Chinese officials on the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), wishing success for the nation.
“Cultural commonalities and long-term historical ties, along with the common stance shared by both countries on many international issues and developments, and our determination to fight unilateralism, have provided a solid foundation for comprehensive strategic partnership between Iran and China,” he said.
Mutual cooperation in various areas has also set the stage for developing the partnership and reaping its benefits, he added.
Jahnagiri further stressed that cooperation between Iran and China in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) had great results.
The cooperation roadmap consists of 20 articles, covering Tehran-Beijing ties in “Political,” “Executive Cooperation,” “Human and Cultural,” “Judiciary, Security and Defense,” and “Regional and International” domains, according to the statement released back then.
