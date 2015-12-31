What's new

Iran: Partnership deal with China will mark new chapter in ties

Strategic partnership deal with China will mark new chapter in bilateral ties: Iran
Thursday, 01 October 2020 11:02 AM [ Last Update: Thursday, 01 October 2020 11:19 AM ]

US Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) (L) talks with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) during a rally with fellow Democrats before voting on H.R. 1, or the People Act, on the East Steps of the US Capitol on March 08, 2019 in Washington, DC. (AFP photo)

Iranian (R) and Chinese national flags
Congratulating China on its National Day, Iran has hailed strategic ties between the two countries, saying the partnership agreement that Tehran and Beijing are working to finalize will open a new chapter in bilateral relations.
In a message to his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on Thursday, Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani congratulated the Chinese people and government on the occasion of their National Day.

Tehran and Beijing have been standing side by side in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak, he emphasized, expressing Iran’s readiness to cooperate with China in producing COVID-19 vaccine.
“I am sure that the conclusion and signing of the 25-year comprehensive strategic cooperation plan between the two countries will be a large step towards advancing common interests in line with international peace and security and confronting unilateralism,” Rouhani said.
Rouhani’s deputy, Eshaq Jahangiri, also sent separate congratulatory messages to Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang and Vice President Wang Qishan.
He offered congratulations to the Chinese officials on the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), wishing success for the nation.
“Cultural commonalities and long-term historical ties, along with the common stance shared by both countries on many international issues and developments, and our determination to fight unilateralism, have provided a solid foundation for comprehensive strategic partnership between Iran and China,” he said.

Mutual cooperation in various areas has also set the stage for developing the partnership and reaping its benefits, he added.

Jahnagiri further stressed that cooperation between Iran and China in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) had great results.

He also expressed confidence that joint efforts as well as “the finalization and signing of a 25-year comprehensive strategic partnership plan will mark a new chapter in Iran-China cooperation.”
The Sino-Iranian Comprehensive Strategic Partnership was announced in a joint statement during a visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to Tehran in 2016.

The cooperation roadmap consists of 20 articles, covering Tehran-Beijing ties in “Political,” “Executive Cooperation,” “Human and Cultural,” “Judiciary, Security and Defense,” and “Regional and International” domains, according to the statement released back then.

