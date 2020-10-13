What's new

Iran, Pakistan review boosting coop. between border provinces

Philosopher

Philosopher

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 5, 2020
2,840
14
6,877
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
United Kingdom
1602620366324.png


TEHRAN, Sep. 18 (MNA) – The Consul General of Iran in Pakistan’s Quetta held talks with spokesman of the Government of Balochistan on the expasion of cultural, economic and social relations between the border provinces of the two countries.
The Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Pakistan’s Quetta Hassan Darvishvand met with Spokesman of the Government of Balochistan Liaquat Shahwani on Friday in Quetta to discuss issues of mutual interest, economic relations and joint fight against the coronavirus.
Referring to the long-standing relations between Iran and Pakistan, historical, religious, cultural and social commonalities, the two sides stressed the need to develop cultural relations between the provinces of Sistan and Baluchestan in Iran and Balochistan in Pakistan.
The two sides also discussed the issue of establishment of border markets and the ways to fight against coronavirus.
Pakistani side called for resumption of cultural youth exchange programs between the two provinces.

en.mehrnews.com

Iran, Pakistan review boosting coop. between border provinces

TEHRAN, Sep. 18 (MNA) – The Consul General of Iran in Pakistan’s Quetta held talks with spokesman of the Government of Balochistan on the expasion of cultural, economic and social relations between the border provinces of the two countries.
en.mehrnews.com en.mehrnews.com
 
Aspen

Aspen

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 18, 2019
2,261
1
4,002
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Excellent news.

The real cooperation between Iran and Pakistan will start when Pakistanis start visiting Iran and Iranians start visiting Pakistan.
 
Philosopher

Philosopher

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 5, 2020
2,840
14
6,877
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
United Kingdom
Aspen said:
Excellent news.

The real cooperation between Iran and Pakistan will start when Pakistanis start visiting Iran and Iranians start visiting Pakistan.
Click to expand...
Pakistanis are our relatives, such visits should become commonplace.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top