Iran-Pakistan free trade agreement to be implemented in 3 months

Darius77

Feb 28, 2019
Iran-Pakistan free trade agreement to be implemented within 3 months
  1. Economy

November 6, 2021 - 15:6




TEHRAN – Iran and Pakistan are going to implement a free trade agreement within the next three months, Iranian Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Reza Fatemi Amin announced on Saturday.

Fatemi Amin made the announcement on the sidelines of the ninth meeting of the two countries’ Joint Economic Committee in Tehran, IRIB reported.

Co-chaired by Fatemi Amin and Pakistan’s Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood, the meeting was attended by the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO), the head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) as well as traders and businessmen from the two countries.

Banking relations, customs cooperation, border markets, barter trade, and coronavirus pandemic issues were among the subjects discussed at the meeting, after which the businessmen from the two sides held B2B meetings to explore avenues of mutual cooperation.

Speaking in the meeting, Fatemi Amin expressed Iran’s readiness for removing barriers in the way of the activities of Pakistani companies in Iran, saying: “With the measures taken, the existing barriers will be removed within the next three months and the trade processes will be facilitated. Hopefully, the Pakistani government will also provide Iranian companies with the same facilities.”

“By removing the existing problems and obstacles to the development of economic and trade cooperation between Iran and Pakistan the volume of trade between the two countries will increase to five billion dollars in the next two years,” he added.

We believe that cooperation between the two countries should lead to joint ventures and regional cooperation, the official noted.

“For example, we can make good investments in the dairy industry in Pakistan,” Fatemi Amin added.

Elsewhere in the meeting, Dawood for his part stressed the need for promoting economic relations between the two sides, saying: "It is necessary to promote the relations between the two countries beyond the trade of goods and to develop cultural relations between the businessmen of the two countries as well."

“This meeting will be the first step to address the problems and obstacles in the way of developing trade relations between the two countries,” Dawood said.

The official expressed his country’s willingness for expanding cooperation in various areas including transportation, barter trading, and border markets.

Iran-Pakistan free trade agreement to be implemented within 3 months

TEHRAN – Iran and Pakistan are going to implement a free trade agreement within the next three months, Iranian Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Reza Fatemi Amin announced on Saturday.
Woh this quickly? Besides I don't think we can use dollars for trade last time I heard they were doing some barter type of trading
 
Darius77

Feb 28, 2019
Yes, all tariffs will be lifted and mutual currency swaps. The Chinese Yuan will play a key part as Chah Bahar is now being linked with CPEC. It is also win for Turkey that will have direct land access to Pakistan and has been invited to use Chah Bahar export zone. This seeds were planted during the RCD era for a integrated Turkish, Iranian and Pakistani economies and free trade and movement of goods and services. The three countries have around 400 million people and a huge market.

He said Iran had also agreed to allow increased access to Pakistan to a key road corridor that links the country to Turkey.
The official said that transportation through the Iranian corridor will be carried out under the TIR Convention, an international scheme that allows cargoes to travel from departure to destination without being opened up for customs checks.




Iran to finalize free trade deal with Pakistan until February: Minister
Sunday, 07 November 2021 6:12 PM

Sunday, 07 November 2021 6:12 PM [ Last Update: Sunday, 07 November 2021 7:38 PM ]



US Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) (L) talks with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) during a rally with fellow Democrats before voting on H.R. 1, or the People Act, on the East Steps of the US Capitol on March 08, 2019 in Washington, DC. (AFP photo)

Iran says a long-anticipated free deal with Pakistan is expected to come into effect in three months.

Iran’s minister of trade Reza Fatemi Amin says a long-anticipated free trade agreement with Pakistan will come into effect in early 2022.
Fatemi Ami said on Sunday following a two-day meeting in Tehran with senior Pakistani officials that the two sides had agreed to accelerate discussions on tariffs and other issues in order to start to implement the free trade agreement.
“It has been agreed that hurdles and problems facing the free trade (agreement) between the two countries are removed within the next three months,” said Fatemi Amin.
The minister had said on Saturday that Iran and Pakistan had agreed to increase the value of annual trade by five times in the next two years to reach a target of $5 billion.
Iran starts free trade talks with EAEU in Armenia
Iran starts free trade talks with EAEU in Armenia
An Iranian trade delegation starts talks with the EAEU in Yerevan to reach a deal on free trade.
He made the comments after meeting Abdul Razak Dawood, the top commerce and investment adviser to the Pakistani prime minister who led his government’s delegation in the visit to Tehran.
Dawood said on Twitter on Sunday that he had managed to reach major agreements in Tehran including on launching a mechanism for bartering in Pakistani rice.
Iran and Pakistan had also agreed to launch border markets and increase their cooperation on customs issues, said Dawood after the conclusion of a ninth session of the joint trade committee between the two countries.
He said Iran had also agreed to allow increased access to Pakistan to a key road corridor that links the country to Turkey.
The official said that transportation through the Iranian corridor will be carried out under the TIR Convention, an international scheme that allows cargoes to travel from departure to destination without being opened up for customs checks.

With the gradual deepening of China's investment in Iran and CEPC, Iran and Pakistan are bound to have more and more economic ties.
The Chinese believe that economic relations determine political relations and political relations determine military relations. It is a historical occasionality for the two countries to get some quarrel, and it is a historical necessity for the two countries to move towards harmony.
 
Darius77

Feb 28, 2019
US is a deadbeat anyway and being totally marginalized in the new Eurasian world order. Besides pushing overpriced junk weaponry to puppet NATO and Arab vassal states, what does the US really have? Nothing. Even in their own stores from Walmart to Home Depot, everything is made in China.
 
