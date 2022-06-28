What's new

Iran, Pakistan Discuss Closer Military Cooperation

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – High-ranking generals from Iran and Pakistan weighed plans to promote military and security cooperation between the two neighbors.​

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of Pakistan General Nadeem Raza met with Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri in Tehran on Monday morning.
The meeting was held with the purpose of broadening mutual cooperation between Iran and Pakistan to ensure sustainable security in the region, expand military interaction, and broaden collaboration in the security and training fields.
The senior Pakistani general, who arrived in Tehran on Sunday at the invitation of Major General Baqeri, is going to hold meetings with a number of other Iranian military officials.
In a meeting in Rawalpindi in October 2021, the highest-ranking military commanders of Iran and Pakistan weighed plans for defense cooperation between the two Muslim neighbors.
Iran and Pakistan have stepped up military cooperation in recent years and have held a number of joint naval exercises.

