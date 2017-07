Iran-Pakistan at the Crossroads?

“From Waziristan to Gwadar, Salafism is being promoted; for example, there are Saudi-funded madrassahs. On the other hand, Iran is also trying to exert its influence in its own backyard. As a result, the situation has become more complex in the border region,” noted Anwar Sajdi. He warned, “In the near future, what I fear is that Iran can also set up proxies in this region too, just like Hizbullah.”



At the time of the Shah, Iran and Pakistan enjoyed amicable relations, with cooperation across multiple issues. With so many points of contention emerging in recent years, it is a markedly more tense relationship today.