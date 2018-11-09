Iran, Pakistan, and Hawala

I keep seeing people on PDF talk about how Pakistan cannot trade with Iran because of sanctions. However, this has always been a lame excuse considering how popular Hawala is in Pakistan and Iran. I am surprised how many people do not know about Hawala. Hawala is fast, safe, convenient, and reliable. There is no government oversight, no banks, no red tape, no tax, great foreign exchange rate, and quick money transfer time for Hawala. I have decided to post this report below, discussing it in more detail.It should also be noted that Hawala is an excellent system for Pakistan to support Kashmiri azadi and India is probably also using Hawala in Balochistan for nefarious activities.