Iran, Pakistan agree to expand security ties, help establish peace in Afghanistan

Pakistan and Iran agreed for collective efforts in forming a strong government in Afghanistan and help establish peace in the country, according to Samaa TV.

This understanding was reached during a meeting between Pakistan’s Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad and Iranian parliamentary delegation led by MP Ahmad Amirabadi Farhani.

Both sides discussed bilateral relations and regional situation. They exchanged views on preventing and fighting terrorism and illegal human trafficking.

Defense ties with Pakistan to be enhanced: Iran’s military chief

Major General Baqeri also expressed the hope that military and defense interactions between Iran and Pakistan would be strengthened.

In an exclusive interview with IRNA just after his arrival at a military airbase in Islamabad on Tuesday evening, General Baqeri said that Iran and Pakistan have deep and historical ties.

The top military official said that during his trip he will discuss how to establish better communications channels for more security along the “long and common borders of Iran and Pakistan.”

He added in recent years there have been a lot of cooperation on common borders.

Baqeri also said Afghanistan will feature high in his talks with Pakistani officials. The top military official said Iran and Pakistan share common concerns over Afghanistan.

The current visit of Iran’s military delegation to neighboring Pakistan marks a new stage in strengthening defense and security relations between the two important countries.

Considering security developments in the region and the Islamic world, including the situation in Afghanistan, political and military experts view the visit by the high-ranking Iranian military team to Pakistan as important.

Baqeri's visit to Pakistan is considered very important due to the growing trend of defense, security, and military relations between the two neighbors.

The visit marks the common will of the Iranian and Pakistani military officials to enhance cooperation, develop security at common borders, stabilize the region, fight against terrorism and insecurity. The two countries share a common vision for a return of peace and stability to Afghanistan.

Iran, Pakistan agree to expand security ties, help establish peace in Afghanistan

TEHRAN — Islamabad had a busy day on Tuesday, when two Iranian delegations arrived in Pakistan. A delegation representing the Iranian parliament, and a high-rank military delegation headed by Armed Forces Chief of Staff Mohammad Baqeri.
Good if this visit help improve border security, the recent attack on Chinese in Gwadar was handled by Terrorists from Iran according to Counter Terrorism Dept.
So your conclusion is that Iran has managed an attack on the Chinese in neighboring country. What was your source for this claim?
 
I guess after recent terrorist activities initiated from iran and Pakistan giving Iran strong warnings, they have come to senses and cooperating.
 
Good if this visit help improve border security, the recent attack on Chinese in Gwadar was handled by Terrorists from Iran according to Counter Terrorism Dept.
China is ready to invest $400 billion in Iran. Iran and Pakistan are cooperating to build an oil pipeline from awash, Iran to Gwadar Port, Pakistan. If there are rumors that Iran sent terrorists to attack Chinese engineers in Gwadar Port, I think there may be some misunderstandings.
 
This is great Welcome. Our ties have really advanced signficiantly and wonderfully
Securing Afghan border is a golden opportunity if we can handle it properly and peace prevails in the Afghanistan. While if we can fence and secure the Iran border too it will be like icing on the cake and things can only get better for both the countries. Secure, peaceful borders can only bring prosperity to all 3 countries. Then our fascist eastern neighbour will have our complete attention and our forces will be free to handle any eventuality from the naughty neighbour.
 
