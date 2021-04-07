Iran, Pakistan agree to expand security ties, help establish peace in Afghanistan TEHRAN — Islamabad had a busy day on Tuesday, when two Iranian delegations arrived in Pakistan. A delegation representing the Iranian parliament, and a high-rank military delegation headed by Armed Forces Chief of Staff Mohammad Baqeri.

Pakistan and Iran agreed for collective efforts in forming a strong government in Afghanistan and help establish peace in the country, according to Samaa TV.This understanding was reached during a meeting between Pakistan’s Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad and Iranian parliamentary delegation led by MP Ahmad Amirabadi Farhani.Both sides discussed bilateral relations and regional situation. They exchanged views on preventing and fighting terrorism and illegal human trafficking.Major General Baqeri also expressed the hope that military and defense interactions between Iran and Pakistan would be strengthened.In an exclusive interview with IRNA just after his arrival at a military airbase in Islamabad on Tuesday evening, General Baqeri said that Iran and Pakistan have deep and historical ties.The top military official said that during his trip he will discuss how to establish better communications channels for more security along the “long and common borders of Iran and Pakistan.”He added in recent years there have been a lot of cooperation on common borders.Baqeri also said Afghanistan will feature high in his talks with Pakistani officials. The top military official said Iran and Pakistan share common concerns over Afghanistan.The current visit of Iran’s military delegation to neighboring Pakistan marks a new stage in strengthening defense and security relations between the two important countries.Considering security developments in the region and the Islamic world, including the situation in Afghanistan, political and military experts view the visit by the high-ranking Iranian military team to Pakistan as important.Baqeri's visit to Pakistan is considered very important due to the growing trend of defense, security, and military relations between the two neighbors.The visit marks the common will of the Iranian and Pakistani military officials to enhance cooperation, develop security at common borders, stabilize the region, fight against terrorism and insecurity. The two countries share a common vision for a return of peace and stability to Afghanistan.