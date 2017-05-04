What's new

Iran, Pakistan agree to cooperate on marine industry: report

Source: Xinhua| 2021-10-16 21:00:59|Editor: huaxia


TEHRAN, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- Iranian and Pakistani military commanders have agreed to cooperate in manufacturing military vessels and submarine maintenance, Tasnim news agency reported on Saturday.
In a visit to Pakistan Navy's shipyards in the port city of Karachi on Friday, Mohammad Hossein Baqeri, visiting Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, was briefed on the process of building warships, boats and submarines.
The military officials of the two neighbors agreed to work together on the construction and maintenance of ships and submarines, according to the report.
The two sides also agreed to share experiences in various naval fields to fight against drug trafficking and terrorism, as well as exchange students.
According to a similar report by the official IRNA news agency, the military officials of Iran and Pakistan also stressed for regional cooperation for ensuring the security in the region.
In the meantime, Baqeri drew upon the importance of maritime security at the common sea borders by conducting joint exercises.
Heading a high-ranking military delegation, Baqeri arrived in Pakistani capital of Islamabad on Wednesday for talks on promotion of ties. Enditem
 
