What's new

Iran overhauls a Boeing 747 passenger plane

You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
SubWater Featured Iran celebrates first ever overhaul of Bushehr nuclear plant by its experts Iranian Defence Forum 2
Austin Powers Iran successfully overhauls warplanes including F-14, Mirage F1, Su-24 Middle East & Africa 0
SubWater Iran to overhaul, manufacture up to 800 tanks: Defense Ministry Iranian Defence Forum 23
BHarwana Iran’s overhauled Su-24 delivered to Air Force Iranian Defence Forum 2
Aramagedon Iran’s Air Force Overhauls Ilyushin Aircraft Iranian Defence Forum 1
Blackmoon Yunes Submarine And Sabalan Frigate Undergoing Overhaul At Iran Navy Facilities. [PIC] Iranian Defence Forum 6
Blackmoon Iran Army Aviation takes delivery of 5 newly overhauled helicopters Iranian Defence Forum 5
Y Iran Air force / Air Launched Weapons / History/IRGC Air force/maintenance/overhaul/general news Iranian Defence Forum 14
Major Shaitan Singh Iran test flight successfully overhauls strategic Russian-made MiG-29 fight Iranian Defence Forum 0
IranZamin Iran Overhauls Strategic Mig-29 Fighter Jets Iranian Defence Forum 50

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top