What's new

Iran operation against Mossad in Iraq

Oublious

Oublious

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 23, 2012
6,530
-3
7,382
Country
Turkey
Location
Netherlands

It seems Iran operation is not against Israel but Turkey, the building hit was of a Iraqi business men :p: . The guy sell oil to Turkey, so Iran is fooling dumb PDF members lol....

www.iraqoilreport.com

Baz Karim emerges as frontrunner to lead KRG oil sector

A long-time central player in Kurdistan's oil industry, the CEO of KAR Group has already become a trusted advisor of KRG Prime Minister Masrur Barzani.
www.iraqoilreport.com www.iraqoilreport.com

english.alarabiya.net

Iraqi Kurdish oil tycoon’s home in ruins after Iran strike in Irbil

Once a lavish mansion, the sprawling home of an Iraqi Kurdish oil tycoon was laid to waste in a barrage of missiles that struck near a US consulate complex
english.alarabiya.net english.alarabiya.net



@dBSPL

check it please, Persians are really sneaky.
 
I

irani95

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jan 13, 2022
6
0
6
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Sweden
House belonged to a kurdish businessman, it's not fair to call him iraqi as the kurds there are separatists and have pretty much already annexed iraqi land. the building was used for training and planning purposes. it also had an underground base which was the main target the house itself was collateral.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

BHAN85
  • Poll
Biden shuts down CIA’s Iran Div. Tehran: Operations transferred to Mossad
Replies
10
Views
600
Qmjd
Q
Dariush the Great
EXCLUSIVE: IRGC strike on Mossad base in Iraq targets 10 Israeli operatives, issues regional warning
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
98
Views
4K
OldTwilight
OldTwilight
ghazi52
Iran open to more talks with Saudi in atmosphere of respect
2 3
Replies
31
Views
1K
Hydration
H
HAIDER
Biden pledges US support against Houthi attacks to Saudi king
Replies
0
Views
208
HAIDER
HAIDER
SalarHaqq
Iran resumes exports to Saudi Arabia after a year of 'zero' activity
Replies
1
Views
6K
Solidify
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom