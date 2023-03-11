Iran, Oman Ink MoU on Cooperation in Oil Industry​

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Iran and Oman signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on enhancing cooperation in the oil field.​

Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji on Saturday announced the signing of agreements between Iran and Oman in the oil, refining and petrochemical fields.Speaking on the sidelines of his meeting with Oman's Minister of Energy and Minerals Salim Bin Nasser Al Aufi on Saturday, the Iranian oil minister added that an MoU was inked between the national oil companies of the two sides.Given the finalization of talks between the two countries, Owji stated, “We will witness a considerable hike in the export of petrochemicals and oil products to Oman.”The government of President Ebrahim Raisi has focused on all-out development of ties with neighboring countries, especially Oman, he said, adding that in the new round of cooperation, the focus has been on interaction in the oil and gas fields.Owji visited the Omani capital of Muscat on May 20, 2022 and held intensive talks with the Omani foreign and energy ministers to strengthen bilateral cooperation in relevant fields.During the meeting, the two sides emphasized exporting technical and engineering services in the oil and gas industries, trading petrochemical products, setting up a joint Working Group in order to develop the Hengam Oil Field, and also exporting petrochemicals and oil products.