The sources said, "We [Iran] have influence and we have always tried to use that influence. If India wants to use that we are happy to help."

HIGHLIGHTS

India and Iran are engaged in aspects of security and fighting terrorism

Iran recently held official security talks with Taliban

Sources said that Taliban is existential threat to Pakistan

India takes over operations of part of Chabahar Port in Iran

