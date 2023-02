1ndy said: BY ALL MEANS NECESSARY*



So cost doesn't matter. And Saudi Arabia will definitely have access to Pakistani nuclear weapons in case of any existential threat. Click to expand...

Is that the copium they constantly repeat to one another?Do you understand that everything the Al-Saud family has worked towards would be at risk if they tried to take a nuclear path without approval from the US and Israel. The same countries that snapped their fingers and completed a coup d'état in Pakistan with ease?Do you know what it means for Saudi Arabia's Foreign direct Investment and all their mega projects, their Rials, their tourism industry and mastercard/visa usage, their job sector? Access to US and Euro tech & construction firms and businesses? Do you really think they would allow that? Where all of Saudi Arabia's oil sales in dollars are deposited into US accounts? Where thousands of US troops are stationed, with equipment? Where SA military is maintained by US support and only US support. They will sooner use their internal assets in SA to stage a coup if such an action were to be taken. They will sooner destroy Bin Salman than allow them to have possession of nuclear weapons and replace him with someone more willing to follow US demands. They will instead work to isolate Iran further to North Korea status, and provide further military support and nuclear protection for SA in a bid to prevent nuclearization of the region.If you guys had better understanding of the regions economics, you'd see how US can practically do in Pakistan what it did anywhere else like in Egypt should they feel a threat from nuclear proliferation. US can literally snap their fingers and destroy Turkey and Egypt overnight with heavy sanctions as their economies are heavily dependent on US/EU trade and access to US dollars. This also includes SA.