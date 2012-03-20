What's new

Iran nuclear concerns: Israel warns Tehran is only ‘10 weeks away’ from acquiring weapons-grade materials

Iran nuclear concerns: Israel warns Tehran is only ‘10 weeks away’ from acquiring weapons-grade materials
Israel Defense Minister Benny Gantz reportedly has warned U.N. Security Council diplomats this week that Iran is “only around 10 weeks away from acquiring weapons-grade materials necessary for a nuclear weapon.”

Iran not ready to resume nuclear talks
Iran says it won't resume nuclear deal talks until Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raisi's administration has begun.

Maybe Trump was wrong after all, to cancel the deal and try to expand it to include Iran's ballistic missile and regional militant ambitions..
 
Local : 2021-08-05(Thursday) 16:44:28
Local : 2021-07-15(Thursday) 02:34:38
After India we have to hear Israeli bitches. Can this world just end right now. Soon the US is going to line up along side India to moan like a whore next.
 
New Iran leader seeks to lift US sanctions
Iran's incoming president Ebrahim Raisi says Tehran will take steps to lift "tyrannical" sanctions imposed by the United States.

well, either Biden's admin goes along with Trump's, and stiffens sanctions until the Iranians comply with the deal that Trump put on the table,
or Biden folds and hands the middle east to Iran, while probably *not* getting effective inspections going.
 
Local : 2021-08-05(Thursday) 16:44:28
Local : 2021-07-15(Thursday) 02:34:38
10 weeks away given the decision to start enriching to 90%. Not 10 weeks from now. The bomb making process/ warhead creation has been more of a political issue than a technical one.
 
sorry, i don't quite understand you there. can you explain it a bit more?
Local : 2021-08-03(Tuesday) 09:45:28
if it were up to me, i'd sanction the Iranian leaderships and their richest 10%, not the general population.

a wide sanctions program designed to cripple the Iranian economy is only going to increase hatred of the west and play right into Raisi's regime's hands.
 
This is not going to end well.... prepare yourselves, my brothers. May God punish the few in power.
 
if it were up to me, i'd sanction the Iranian leaderships and their richest 10%, not the general population.

Hi friend,

Iran actually has to enrich the Uranium to 90%. It is currently not doing that, some centrifuge cascades are 20% and some are 60%. It would take 10 weeks enriched to 90% to have enough fissile material. We can enrich at 20% for 10 years straight and it still wouldn't give us a bomb because it is not at 90%.

Unfortunately the purpose of sanctions is to punish the general population
The Israelis will eventually make an attempt at Iran, and their will be the 1st Iran-Israel war but the main question is......will the US stand in the sidelines with Biden in charge?
 
Ok, well, if Iran has to reach a decision about doing that, or not, in 10 weeks, then i think the Israelis are right to call for international help with that situation..

And you're right, i also think that the general population should never be punished for the failings of their leaders. People tend to hate the ones who put on the sanctions more than the government that is in charge of their media.

The Israelis will stay peaceful so long as the Iranians do the same..
 
