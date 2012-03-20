Iran nuclear concerns: Israel warns Tehran is only ‘10 weeks away’ from acquiring weapons-grade materials

PeaceGen said: sorry, i don't quite understand you there. can you explain it a bit more?





if it were up to me, i'd sanction the Iranian leaderships and their richest 10%, not the general population.



a wide sanctions program designed to cripple the Iranian economy is only going to increase hatred of the west and play right into Raisi's regime's hands. Click to expand...

Ulysses said: This is not going to end well.... prepare yourselves, my brothers. May God punish the few in power. Click to expand...

Hi friend,Iran actually has to enrich the Uranium to 90%. It is currently not doing that, some centrifuge cascades are 20% and some are 60%. It would take 10 weeks enriched to 90% to have enough fissile material. We can enrich at 20% for 10 years straight and it still wouldn't give us a bomb because it is not at 90%.Unfortunately the purpose of sanctions is to punish the general populationThe Israelis will eventually make an attempt at Iran, and their will be the 1st Iran-Israel war but the main question is......will the US stand in the sidelines with Biden in charge?