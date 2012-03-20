Iran nuclear concerns: Israel warns Tehran is only ‘10 weeks away’ from acquiring weapons-grade materials
Local : 2021-08-05(Thursday) 16:44:28
Iran not ready to resume nuclear talks
Local : 2021-07-15(Thursday) 02:34:38
Maybe Trump was wrong after all, to cancel the deal and try to expand it to include Iran's ballistic missile and regional militant ambitions..
|Israel Defense Minister Benny Gantz reportedly has warned U.N. Security Council diplomats this week that Iran is “only around 10 weeks away from acquiring weapons-grade materials necessary for a nuclear weapon.”
|Iran says it won't resume nuclear deal talks until Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raisi's administration has begun.
